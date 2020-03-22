Watch: Exorcism At 60,000 Feet Trailer Takes To The Skies

Joining the ranks of Steven Kostanski’s Psycho Goreman and the animal-on-the-rampage creature feature Uncaged, Exorcism At 60,000 Feet looks set to be another under the radar horror flick to keep a close eye on this year.

Directed by prolific B-movie filmmaker Chad Ferrin, this high-flying demons-on-a-plane possession flick stars a raft of well-known faces from plenty of other horror classics you may be familiar with. Indeed, the pic’s impressive cast includes Lance Henriksen (Aliens, Scream 3), Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects, 3 from Hell), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog, Swamp Thing) and Bai Ling (Dead Ringer). Feel free to go ahead and check out the official trailer up above.

The gist of Exorcism At 60,000 Feet‘s story centers on a transatlantic aircraft whose on-board passengers are forced to contend with a pandemic of infernal possessions which breaks out and spreads from person to person. In order to land safely and survive, a priest, a rabbi, and the surviving crew must band together against the most ungodly turbulence imaginable to save the day.

Frankly, to say that the film’s narrative is cheesier than a fromage factory is probably a massive understatement, but I think that’s kind of the point, right? In other words, a good B-movie horror flick doesn’t necessarily need to rely too heavily on a Citizen Kane-esque story. Sometimes, just nailing that feeling of unpretentious entertainment can be enough to satiate that ol’ lizard brain.

Exorcism At 60,000 Feet is being released by Scream Factory and is launching on Blu-ray on May 5th. Here’s the list of special features that will be included with the Blu-ray:

Behind the Screams of Exorcism at 60,000 Feet featurette with cast and crew

A Cast to Die For featurette

Pookie the Wonder Dog’s Guide to Practical Effects featurette

Bill’s Big Birthday Bash featurette with Bill Moseley

Exorcism on Skid Row featurette

Theatrical trailer

Downtown After Sundown featurette

But what say you? Tell us, will you be picking up Exorcism At 60,000 Feet on Blu-ray? Or will you be giving it a wide berth? Make sure to let us know in the usual place down below.