We’re getting more insights into how the filming stunts went during the production of Spider-Man: No Way Home as the release date gets closer. At the Hollywood premiere, Zendaya hinted at MJ’s stunts in the film.

Tom Holland as the titular hero, will no doubt shoulder many impressive feats himself, for which Zendaya recently applauded her co-star and real-life boyfriend. But the Dune star looks to be having a lot of gravity-defying moments herself in the film.

For instance, in the trailers we’ve seen so far, there’s definitely a scene of her clinging on to Spider-Man as he traverses around the corridors of skyscrapers in Manhattan. However, the film also teases a scene in which Zendaya’s MJ is falling seemingly to her peril, with Holland’s Peter coming in to grab her, but just not quite connecting his grasp onto her hand.

There are probably a lot more stunts the Malcolm and Marie star had to endure, as well, and she talked all about it on the red carpet premiere of the newest Spider-Man film in LA Monday night. Watch the clip below.

When asked how it felt to be “web-slinging and flying high” in the movie, Zendaya said, “Oh man, it was so much fun. I love being able to do that stuff, especially because we feel incredibly safe. We have an amazing stunt coordinator, and you just get to have fun. I’m not afraid of heights in that way, so I feel really good about it.”

The actress, styled by Law Roach, opted to wear a very event-appropriate dress: her custom Valentino Haute Couture gown covered in cobwebs. It’s the latest in her run of spider-inspired outfits on the Spider-Man press tour.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Dec. 17.