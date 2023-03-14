Zoe Saldana shares exciting filming update for ‘Avatar 3’

Regardless of your thoughts on the Avatar franchise and its presence in the news cycle as it continually shatters box office records around the world, it’s a well-known fact that The Way of Water is most certainly not the end of the road. However, the threequel may be coming sooner than you think.

While everyone tuned into the Oscars was distracted looking for any slap-worthy behaviors an drama, or speculating about which creative minds and properties would be going home with accolades, Canal+ caught Avatar star Zoe Saldana sharing a juicy bit of information about Avatar 3:

Zoë Saldana gave an update on the Avatar Sequels at the Oscars 2023 red carpet.



"Avatar 3 we’re gonna go back this summer and finish that up because allegedly it's coming out in the new year." #Avatar3 #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3yw5Qq0TpA — Pandoran Vault (@PandoranVault) March 13, 2023

Saldana revealed there is some shooting scheduled for the Avatar threequel this summer, alluding that it’s just about finished up and is eyeballing a release in 2024. Given the release history of the preceding films, its likely going to end up being a holiday release. Still, beats the decade-long wait between the first two entires.

Avatar: The Way of Water took home the Oscar for Best Visual Effects, however, the film’s director James Cameron was not present at the ceremony to celebrate the accolade with his peers. The film was also nominated for Best Sound, Best Production Design, and, of course, Best Picture – which Everything Everywhere All at Once ended up winning (while also sweeping most of the other awards).

Regardless of the accolades any future entries in the Avatar series end up receiving, one this is all but guaranteed – they are destined to pull enormous box office numbers – with The Way of Water recently reaching a milestone that only its predecessor has achieved.