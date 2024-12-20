The 10 must-see concert tours in 2025 make for a perfect Christmas gift

If you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping yet or have room under your tree for just one more wrapped present, a ticket to one of these 2025 must-see concerts would be a great gift option.

I don’t know about you, but I love going to concerts, especially if I splurge on good seats. Concert tickets are always a great gift idea, and the must-see concert list in 2025 is huge, so why not go ahead and buy seats now before they’re overpriced or sold out? Do I need to remind you about the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert price debacle? I can show you how much I paid for floor seats to see the Eras Tour in Miami, but you’ll probably think I’m crazy.

Here is a list of the ten must-see concerts for 2025.

1. Kendrick Lamar

Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Kendrick Lamar just had one of his best years ever, so it’s a no brainer that his tour is one of the most popular concerts to catch next year. The 37-year old rapper was picked to headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, swept the BET Hip Hop Awards by winning eight awards, including “Hip Hop Artist of the Year,” and has started planning a massive tour, slated to kickoff in early 2025.

Lamar’s Grand National Tour begins in Minnesota on April 19. Solána Imani Rowe, known by fans as Sza, is touring alongside him. While it’s promising to be an amazing show, seats in some cities are getting pricey, so you might want to act fast if you want to attend this one. As of this writing, you can still grab upper level seats to the East Rutherford, New Jersey show for as little as $164.

2. Usher

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Who doesn’t love Usher? The “You Got it Bad” singer is currently embarking on his Past Present and Future Tour, and it’s on the must-see concert list for 2025. Due to high demand, the R&B singer has extended the tour several times. “Ya’ll not playing games,” Usher wrote on X earlier this year, after he was forced to add another show to the tour’s London calendar due to high demand.



3. Billie Eilish

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Entertainment

Apple Music’s Artist of the Year, Billie Eilish, is another must-see performer to catch in 2025. Eilish became the youngest person to ever win multiple Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, in 2020. She was 18 at the time. The 22-year-old’s Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour kicked off in Quebec City in September. Her final performance will be on July 23, 2025 in the United Kingdom.



4. Post Malone

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify

Post Malone is all over the map these days, and we’re here for it. After collabing with Taylor Swift on the song “Fortnite” for her Tortured Poets Department album, released in April, Posty announced that he was going on a “big” stadium tour with country singer Jelly Roll. And that’s not all he’s got lined up in 2025. He’s also slated to headline Coachella 2025 alongside Lady Gaga and Green Day.

5. Rascal Flatts

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

After taking a break from performing, Rascal Flatts is going back on the road! The band’s “Life is a Highway” tour is kicking off in 2025. It will stop in 21 U.S. cities, with the first performance kicking off in Evansville, Indiana on Feb. 13. The final show will be on April 5 in Jacksonville, Florida. While it’s no secret that concert prices have gotten out of control, the prices to attend this concert are reasonably cheap – for now at least . The cheapest seats for the opening show currently cost $79 each.

6. Dua Lipa

Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Dua Lipa is another artist to catch in 2025. The 29-year-old “Levitating” singer is headlining her Radical Optimism tour in 2025. The tour kicks off March 17 in Melbourne, Australia. The U.S. leg of the tour kicks off in Chicago on September 5, 2025. The tour is stopping in 9 U.S. cities, including Boston, Atlanta, New York, Miami, and Dallas.

7. Sabrina Carpenter

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Ally Coalition

Hot off her latest breakup, Sabring Carpenter is headed overseas for the international leg of her Short n’ Sweet Tour in 2025. The U.S. leg of the “Espresso” singer’s tour wrapped up on Nov. 18. The tour is now headed overseas and will be stopping in various international destinations, including Dublin, London, Paris, Milan, and Amsterdam. If you’re going to be traveling internationally in 2025 and can catch one of her shows, the tickets are pretty affordable. Right now, you can snag seats to the March 16 show in Paris for as little as $95.

8. Metallica

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Metallica isn’t ready to say goodbye to fans just yet. The band has extended its record-breaking M72 World Tour for the third year and will perform more than 20 North America shows beginning in April 2025. It’s no surprise that the iconic band made the top 10 must-see concert list in 2025. They boast over 125 million albums sold and 10 Grammy Awards. Who wouldn’t want to hear “Enter Sandman,” “Master of Puppets,” or “Nothing Else Matters,” live in person? If you haven’t seen them at least once, you’re missing out.



9. Coldplay

Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage

Coldplay is also hitting the road in 2025. The band’s “Music of the Spheres” North American tour kicks off May 31 at Stanford Stadium in California. The nine stadium tour is in support of their latest album, “Moon Music,” released in October.



10. AC/DC

Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Rock fans have been losing their mind over the fact that AC/DC is touring in 2025. The heavy metal rock band will kick off its Power Up Tour in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 10 – their first U.S. tour in nine years, and as of right now, ticket prices aren’t too bad. If you don’t mind sitting in the upper deck, and want to see the opening show in Minneapolis, there are currently seats available in section 310 for $100.



