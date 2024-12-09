‘A little bit of country heaven’: All hail Miranda Lambert, the undisputed queen of cowboy fashion

Miranda Lambert is our go-to person for Western-inspired fashion and like every single time in the past, she does not disappoint!

Her outfits are the perfect blend of comfort and style, and she definitely understands how to make a subtle statement with her clothing. The best part about the “Wranglers” singer’s looks is that many of them are easy to replicate because she often wears items from her brand, Idyllwind.

Idyllwind, a Western fashion lifestyle brand, is clothing created “for all the confident, adventurous, perfectly imperfect bad*** women.” Although some celebrity outfits are insanely expensive and would cost a small fortune to be able to own, Lambert’s brand has a reasonable price range and includes garments like jackets, dresses, sweaters, and boots (don’t even get us started on the incredible shoes this brand has on offer!). So, when the star recently took to Instagram to offer a look at her outfit, we found ourselves immediately adding it to our wishlist this holiday season.

Lambert posted several photos and a video on Instagram for her 4.9 million followers. The first picture is a close-up that really shows off the Spicewood faux suede and shearling coat. The outer garment features a lapel collar and Western-inspired motifs like horseshoes and cacti. It is the perfect soft brown hue to mix and match with almost every item in your wardrobe. For the singer, she chose to pair it with a cropped white T-shirt with tie detail, dark-washed flare jeans, and a pair of cowboy boots. She tagged her brand in the caption and wrote, “A little bit of country heaven.”

Miranda Lambert’s fans want a piece of her and that stunning coat

Unsurprisingly, the post has attracted a lot of attention. Fans have been eager to share their thoughts. “I ordered this coat on Black Friday and I can’t wait for it to arrive,” a fan shared. “Obsessed with this jacket,” another fan wrote. Other reactions include, “Beautiful Miranda with a beautiful truck,” “That jacket is fine! I love the detail on it. You look great girl merry Christmas,” and “Find me a more beautiful and talented human…I’ll wait.”

The official Instagram account for Idyllwind also weighed in, writing, “We don’t know what’s hotter, you or the trail you’re blazin’! (but it’s def you).” The brand’s unusual name was inspired by one of Lambert’s horses, Ellie Idyllwind. She was the same horse that inspired the singer to be brave and adventurous and ignited her passion for riding (something Lambert seems to have been born to do, but she only started when she was 30 — now she is 41).

Idyllwind was launched in September 2018 and is a personal project for the star. “Idyllwind is an extension of me, who I am, and my music,” Lambert Page Six Style in 2019. “It has a vintage Western vibe with an edge; it definitely reflects my personal style. It is inspired by what I enjoy doing, what I do when I am on my off time. I am usually in a T-shirt and cutoffs wearing some cute boots.”

Lambert is passionate about boots, saying, “I definitely have a boot problem!” Her comment is reflected by the collection of boots on offer at Idyllwind, which currently has 172 items on sale in a range of different styles, lengths, colors, and patterns.

