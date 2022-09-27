Adam Levine and Maroon 5 announce new Las Vegas dates – no, not those kind of dates

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine must be hoping it’s true that what happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas. In a move guaranteed to delight Maroon 5 fans who believe it’s really f***ing unreal how hot their body of work is, like it blows their minds, the band announced today that they’re going to touch booty all over Las Vegas at the Park MGM for a six-month residency.

This comes amidst a scandal in which 23-year old model Sumner Stroh took to social media claiming that she had an affair with Levine, revealing private messages the lead singer had allegedly sent her. Levine’s wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, is pregnant with the couple’s third child. The revelation of the affair scandalized a segment of the band’s fanbase who have apparently never heard about the way rock stars behave before.

In a viral TikTok video Stroh claimed to have been “easily manipulated” into the affair, saying,

“At the time, I was young, I was naive and, quite frankly, I feel exploited.”

Stroh dropped the video after Levine reached out to her a year after the alleged affair ended, asking if she would be alright if he named his to-be-born son “Sumner.” This comes a year after a string of women came forward claiming the Maroon 5 singer slid into their DMs with sexts, including 21 year-old model Ashley Russell, and Twitch/OnlyFans star Amouranth.

Levine took to his Instagram stories to deny the affair. While the social media platform’s “stories” feature self-deletes after 24 hours, multiple news outlets reported on the denial, including the LA Times, which quoted it in their coverage:

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air… I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

Proving that there’s no such thing as bad publicity in the music business, Maroon 5 has thus far not cancelled any dates in their 2022/2023 World Tour, showing that just like any other husband caught cheating, the last place Levine wants to go is home.