Did Adam Levine have an affair with an Instagram model?

Adam Levine, former The Voice coach and current Maroon 5 frontman, has been happily married to Behati Prinsloo since 2014. The pair have two children and are expecting a third on the way as of this writing. By all accounts, they appeared to be happily married. But then, on Sept 19, the couple’s eight-year marriage was thrown for a shocking loop when Instagram model and TikTok star, Sumner Stroh revealed in a tell-all video that she had had an affair with Levine.

Stroh not only claimed she and Levine had an affair, but that it went on for a whole year, presumably right before or during the pregnancy of Levine’s third child with Prinsloo. The cincher here, if it even needs one, is that Stroh claimed after years of not speaking to one another, Levine reached out to ask if he could name his unborn child after her.

So, what’s the truth here? Did Levine, husband and father of three, actually cheat on his Victoria’s Secret wife? Here’s what we know.

Did Adam Levine have an affair with Sumner Stroh?

@sumnerstroh Replying to @alanasanders89 addressing a few things I wish I had said in the first video ♬ original sound – Sumner Stroh

Following the torrent of publicity Stroh’s viral TikTok video elicited, Levine took to his Instagram to address the issue firsthand.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I just want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

Levine went on to say “I did not have an affair” but admitted he “crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Just days prior to Stroh’s explosive tell-all, Prinsloo shared a picture to her Instagram account documenting her pregnancy and baby bump. She and Levine have two other children together, Dusty Rose Levine and Gio Grace Levine. They married in 2014 after meeting several years earlier via email and shared a “natural correspondence,” says Prinsloo, saying they fell in love immediately afterward.

In the past, Prinsloo expressed the desire to have five kids with Levine, according to People. One can only hope they mend their marriage long enough to get past baby number three.