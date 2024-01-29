All ATEEZ members, confirmed

ATEEZ has been killing it since 2018! Overall, the K-pop scene has greatly benefited from these on-fire artists who, literally, never miss a beat.

Recommended Videos

Formed by KQ Entertainment, the group comprises eight members, each bringing a unique set of skills and characteristics. This diversity has boosted their popularity to great heights. For example, they are the first K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella, and their 2024 tour is just around the corner. But with most K-pop groups, it’s easy to miss out on the individual artists that make up the whole. So let’s delve into the profiles of all the members of ATEEZ.

Hongjoong

Kim Hongjoong was born on Nov. 7, 1998, in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. He joined KQ Entertainment in 2015 and was the first trainee under the agency. As the leader, producer, and rapper of ATEEZ, he plays a vital role in steering the group’s creative direction.

He’s also known for his distinctive rap style and songwriting skills, and has been instrumental in crafting the group’s identity. Beyond his musical prowess, however, his leadership qualities have earned him the respect of his fellow group members, and fans alike.

Seonghwa

Born on April 3, 1998, in Gyeongnam-do, South Korea, Park Seonghwa is a vocalist, rapper, and visual of the group. He may not be a standout performer to some, but he contributes to the group’s harmonies and adds a touch of ethereal charm.

He was the leader of his high school dance team, and was a Dance Major at Paekche Institute of the Arts, but eventually dropped out. Seonghwa joined KQ Entertainment in 2016, and was a trainee for a year and 10 months before ATEEZ’s debut.

Yunho

Jeong Yunho was born on March 23, 1999, in Gwangju, South Korea. He is a vocalist and the group’s main dancer. Before becoming a trainee, he took vocal and dance classes at Joy Dance & Plug In Music Academy. Yunho became a KQ trainee in late 2015, and was a trainee for two years before their debut. He also made his acting debut in 2021 with the web drama Imitation. Overall, Jeong Yunho is known for his dynamic dance moves, athleticism, and intense stage presence.

Yeosang

Kang Yeosang, ATEEZ’s visual, vocalist, and dancer, was born on June 15, 1999, in Pohang, South Korea. Yeosang was a trainee under Big Hit Entertainment before auditioning for KQ Entertainment. He joined KQ in 2016 and was a trainee for two years before ATEEZ’s debut. Yeosang is recognized for his unique deep voice and elegant and graceful presence, but is also a multi-talented artist, with great dance skills and a lovable personality.

San

Choi San was born on July 10, 1999, in Gyeongsan, South Korea. He is also ATEEZ’s lead vocalist and lead dancer, known for his powerful and emotive performances. San joined KQ Entertainment in 2016, and was a trainee for two years before the group’s debut.

He’s the first idol from his hometown, Namhae, and became their promotional ambassador in 2021. San’s versatility extends to his ability to seamlessly switch between intense and fun personalities, making him a fan favorite member.

Mingi

Born on Aug. 9, 1999, in Incheon, South Korea, Song Mingi is ATEEZ’s main rapper. He was a Maroo Entertainment trainee before he joined KQ Entertainment in 2016. Altogether, Mingi brings a fierce and charismatic energy to the group, and is recognized for his impactful rap verses and stage presence. His distinctive style and lyrical prowess also make him a key contributor to the group’s rap line.

Wooyoung

Jung Wooyoung was born on Nov. 26, 1999, in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. He’s the group’s main dancer and vocalist, and is often celebrated for his smooth dance moves and emotive singing. Wooyoung is a former Big Hit trainee, and joined KQ Entertainment in mid-2017. He was a trainee for a year before he officially debuted with ATEEZ. Wooyoung is known for his impeccable breath control, expertly singing and dancing simultaneously during performances.

Jongho

Born on Oct. 12, 2000, in Nowon-gu, South Korea. He is the main vocalist and youngest member of the group. Jongho was a trainee under Top Media Entertainment in 2013. He joined KQ Entertainment in 2017, and was a trainee for a year and five months before ATEEZ’s debut. Jongho is known for possessing a powerful voice that anchors the group’s harmonies.