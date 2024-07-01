All ILLIT members, ages, and more

Even in a bustling K-pop arena brimming with breakout stars, South Korean girl group ILLIT have established themselves as ones to watch.

The five-piece first appeared on the reality competition series R U Next?, before their debut in 2024 with their first-ever EP, Super Real Me. The release peaked at number one on the Korean charts, promptly amassing millions of streams and seeing ILLIT gain just as many followers in the process.

While we’re very familiar with their K-pop peers like BTS and BLACKPINK, ILLIT’s relative greenness in the music industry means much less is known about bandmates Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha.

In the spirit of answering all the burning questions about K-pop’s newest rising stars, we’re sorting through the ages, birthdays and zodiac signs of each member in ILLIT.

How old is each member of ILLIT?

All members of ILLIT were born between 2004 to 2008, meaning they’ve achieved remarkable levels of success at a relatively young age.

The youngest ILLIT bandmate — what is called the maknae in South Korean — is Iroha, who serves as a singer, dancer, and lyricist for the group. She was born on February 4, 2008, meaning she is currently 16 years old. For those who are astrologically inclined Iroha — who placed fourth on R U Next? — is an Aquarius, which might explain her clear creativity.

The second youngest member of ILLIT is Wonhee, who was born on June 26, 2007 and is currently 17 years old. Wonhee is notable as the winner of R U Next?, and is considered by some as the front person of ILLIT. Wonhee is a Cancer in the zodiac charts, and serves as the band’s instrumentalist as well as a vocalist.

Fellow group member Moka sits in the middle in terms of ILLIT’s age range. She was born on October 8, 2004, making her 19 years old as of July 2024. Moka is known as one of the two main dancers of ILLIT, and is also one of two Japanese members alongside Iroha, since Moka was born in Fukuoka. Moka is a Libra, which is probably behind her scene-stealing dance moves.

20-year-old Minju is ILLIT’s second eldest member, and was born on May 11, 2004. That makes Minju — who placed third on R U Next? — a Taurus, but she’s perhaps better known for her violin skills and magnetic stage presence.

The eldest member of ILLIT is Yunah, a Capricorn who was born on January 15, 2004. The 20-year-old, who was born in Chungju, South Korea, is known for bringing energy to the group, and placed sixth on R U Next?. Yunah is also known as a superfan of BTS, and has regularly gushed about that band’s influence on her K-pop career in various interviews.

