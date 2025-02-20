All Monica Lewinsky rap songs, explained

Perhaps no other name is thrown around quite so liberally in rap music as Monica Lewinsky. It’s unclear exactly why the former White House intern — made infamous for her affair with President Bill Clinton in the 1990s — has become such a muse for hip-hop musicians, but she has nonetheless been the subject of lyrics written by everyone from Eminem to Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and Kid Cudi, among many, many, others.

Now, some decades after the notorious scandal, Lewinsky has launched a new podcast titled Reclaiming, again exposing her to a flurry of headlines and probably inspiring a fresh swathe of new rap lyrics making mention of her name. With that in mind, here’s a brief history of the use of Lewinsky’s name in hip-hop, some of the most famous examples, and a full list of all the songs in which she is name-dropped.

The true number of Monica Lewinsky name-drops in rap songs might be incalculable.

During a TedTalk in 2015, Lewinsky claimed that she had been referenced in almost 40 rap songs. However, researchers at The Cut found that the total number far exceeds that projection, even more so in the some ten years since they first looked into the trend. Using data provided by lyrics site Genius, The Cut found that Lewinsky is mentioned in closer to around 128 rap songs, with the real number likely exceeding even that.

How is Monica Lewinsky’s name used?

Most rap songs rhyme Lewinsky with “whiskey,” and that some — like G-Eazy’s “Monica Lewinsky” and the (extremely crude) “Splashin’ Over Monica” — are dedicated entirely to her. It was also found that most songs use the Lewinsky scandal as a historical touchstone to harken back to the 90s. However, the most common use of the name-drop in rap songs is to achieve one of two meanings; the first being to describe acts of fellatio (given the details of the scandal), and the second as a (regrettable) description of an inferior person.

On the former front, at least 70 rap songs use Lewinsky’s name as a verb to reference oral sex. Some of these references, like those by Beyoncé, use Lewinsky’s name as a verb, as with the “Partition” lyric “he Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown.” On the more crude end of the spectrum, the second most common mention of Lewinsky is in reference to a supposedly inferior person, with many rap songs using her name as a stand-in for a prostitute, as a dig against fellow rappers, or as an insult about maneaters. While the list of Lewinsky name-drops in hip-hop is voluminous, there are a few famous examples that have broken through the discourse.

Most famous uses of Monica Lewisnky’s name in rap songs.

Alongside “Partition”, to which Lewinsky offered the edit of “he Bill Clinton-ed all on my gown,” Nicki Minaj’s consistent use of Lewinsky’s name stands out from the pack. The rapper has referred to herself as “Nicki Lewinsky” in a whopping 12 of her own songs, including one, titled “Still I Rise”, in which she reclaims it as a symbol of her own powerful sexuality. Elsewhere, Eminem used Lewinsky’s name in three songs, and so too did Lil Wayne. See the full list of songs that name-drop Lewinsky, compiled by The Cut, below.

