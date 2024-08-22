How old was Bill Clinton when he became president and how old is he now?

With the 2024 U.S. presidential election competition shaping up to be the most dramatic yet, the former presidents of the United States have been making headlines, with Bill Clinton rearing his head once more.

This year’s election campaign started with the “Joe Biden vs Donald Trump”, more or less a lose-lose situation. After the Republican National Convention 2024 went down with former President Trump accepting his presidential nomination, Democrats rejoiced as Joe Biden stepped down, to be replaced by the perfect prosecutor for Trump’s crimes—Kamala Harris.

But Clinton has proved he still has it, but how old is he now?

Bill Clinton took a jab at Trump during the DNC and said “I’m still younger than Trump”. But how old the former president really is?

While speaking at the DNC on Aug. 21, Bill Clinton especially expressed his pride in President Biden for running the country after a health and economic crisis. Talking about the upcoming elections, he took a deep dig at Trump and said,

“The stakes are too high and I’m too old to gild the lily. I actually turned 78 two days ago. And I’m still not quite as old as Donald Trump.” (via NBC)

For those who weren’t alive to see the former president in his prime, Bill Clinton became the 42nd President of the United States of America on Jan. 20, 1993. Born on Aug. 19, 1946, the former president was 47 when he became the president and 78 now as of Aug. 2024.

Now how does that compare to Donald Trump’s age? He was born in the same year as Bill Clinton, only a few months earlier. Trump’s official birthdate is June 14, 1946, making him close to two months older than former president Bill Clinton. Does that open some eyes for the Republicans? It should.

