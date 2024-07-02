Is there going to be another 2024 presidential debate?

On June 27, 2024, Donald Trump and Joe Biden met on the debate stage for the first time in almost four years, and not a single person walked away satisfied.

Neither candidate performed well in the debate, and audiences were left with a growing pit in their stomachs, as the reality of the American situation set in. We are presently left with two choices for president, one whose expiration date in the office passed years ago, and another whose qualifications fall so short of the office, despite having held it, as to be laughable.

At least we were graced with a bare few moments that reminded people of who these candidates are, and what they will bring to the office of the president if they are re-elected. Donald Trump will bring a reign of fire, a Project 2025 framework that props up billionaires, targets his political enemies, and drags the middle and lower classes further into the red. Joe Biden will bring another term of general sameness. He’s not bold, he’s not making major changes — or major improvements — but at least we won’t be terrified over another World War every few weeks.

For that reason alone, the debate was worthwhile. There are still plenty of questions left to be answered — particularly after Biden mumbled his way through the majority of his talking points, and Trump simply deflected — and voters are hoping for at least one more chance to see the candidates in action ahead of election day. In a typical election year, as many as a half-dozen debates are common, so that voters get a good solid look at the candidates and ample opportunity to make up their minds, but in 2024 we’re only getting two. The first occurred on Thursday, June 27, and the other will follow right around three months later.

Will there be a second presidential debate in 2024?

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Biden and Trump will, in fact, engage in another debate this election cycle, but not for a few months still. Most presidential debates happen late in the season, so as to give people a good glimpse, not too far ahead of voting, of what their options are. The June debate diverted from this trend, but its followup will not.

The second 2024 presidential debate is scheduled for Sept. 10, just under two months ahead of the election. Its late enough in the game to be a far more relevant stand-off between the candidates, providing voters with their final proper opportunity to see how Trump and Biden measure up to one another. Hopes are high that the Democratic candidate, at least, provides a better showing than the first time around, but if voters weren’t convinced by 34 felonies, how much is Biden’s baffled face going to change?

