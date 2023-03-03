All NMIXX members, ages, and birthdays

NMIXX is a six-member K-pop girl group that made its debut under JYP Entertainment. The group debuted in February 2022 with the single album Ad Mare which peaked at the top spot on the Circle Album Chart. Originally a seven-member group, NMIXX consisted of Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jinni, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. In December 2022, Jinni left the group and terminated her exclusive contract with JYP due to personal reasons. Since their debut, NMIXX has been nominated for several awards and has the Favorite New Artist at the 2022 MAMA Awards, and Best Emotive Award-Music at the 2022 Asia Artist Award, among others.

Although the group is yet to have a music show win, they still scored the New Icon of the Year Award at the Circle Chart Music Awards earlier this year. The group is set to have a comeback in March 2023 with an EP titled Expérgo. Here are all the members of NMIXX.

Lily

Lily Jin Morrow, also known as Park Jin, was born on Oct. 17 in 2002. She is 21 years old and stands at five foot, five inches tall. She is an Australian-Korean singer, songwriter, and actress. Lily was born in Victoria, Australia, and began her career as a child model and actress. She was a student at Doonchon High School, and was also a contestant on the fourth season of the survival show K-Pop Star where she came in fourth place. She signed to JYP Entertainment in 2015 after being scouted and was a trainee for six years and six months before NMIXX’s official debut. In 2019, she was expected to debut with the JYP girl group ITZY but was not part of the final line-up. Lily made her acting debut in the 2016 film The Weatherman’s Umbrella.

Haewon

Oh Hae Won was born on Feb. 25 in 2003. She is 20 years old and stands at five foot, four inches tall. She is a singer and the leader of NMIXX. Haewon was selected to join JYP through the 2017 JYP auditions that lasted three days. She signed with the agency and was a trainee for four years before debuting. Like Lily, Haewon was also a student at Doonchon High School. In 2022, she participated in the JTBC reality show Music Universe K-909 as the K-Pop assistant.

Sullyoon

Seol Yoona, also known as Sullyoon, was born on Jan. 26 in 2004. She is 19 years old and five foot, six inches tall. She is a singer. Sullyoon was a former trainee under Woolim and SM Entertainment, but was cast as a JYP Entertainment trainee in a private audition in 2020. She was a trainee for a year and two months before the group’s official debut. She majored in Broadcasting & Entertainment at Hanlim Multi Arts High School and graduated in 2023.

Bae

Bae Jin Sol was born on Dec. 28 in 2004. She is 18 years old and five foot, seven inches tall. She is a singer. Bae was a student at Yangsan Girls’ High School and graduated from the Department of Broadcasting & Entertainment at Hanlim Multi Arts High School in 2023. She was invited to a JYP audition by a casting director in front of her school. After passing the audition in 2018, she was a trainee for three years and two months before debuting as a member of NMIXX.

Jiwoo

Kim Ji Woo was born on April 13 in 2005. She is 17 years old and is five foot three, inches tall. She is a singer, rapper, and dancer. Jiwoo was a student at Guri Girls’ High School and is majoring in Broadcasting & Entertainment at Hanlim Multi Arts High School. Jiwoo was also a student at a prominent dance studio called DASTREET DANCE and was in many dance videos. In 2018, she joined JYP Entertainment and was a trainee for three years and four months before NMIXX’s debut.

Kyujin

Jang Kyu Jin was born on May 26 in 2006. She is 16 years old and five foot, five inches tall. She is a singer, rapper, and dancer. Kyujin was a student at Nakwon Middle School and is majoring in Broadcasting & Entertainment at Hanlim Multi Arts High School. She was a student at Withbill Dance Academy before joining JYP Entertainment as a trainee in 2018. She was a trainee for three years and four months before debuting as a member of NMIXX.