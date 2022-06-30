All Vocaloid characters and names
The Vocaloid brand is fascinating. The line of virtual pop stars has quickly grown in scope and popularity, blossoming into a global franchise. And now, there are loads of different Vocaloid characters, each with their own look, backstory, and gimmick. In fact, it can often be hard to keep up with them all. So, if you want to refresh your memory and boost your digital idol knowledge, here is every single Vocaloid currently available.
What is a Vocaloid?
The Vocaloid software platform was launched by Yamaha in 2004. The software was originally a voice synthesizer that would allow users to make human-sounding vocal lines without a singer. This software required the use of a voice bank. Simply put, a collection of vocal sounds that the software could synthesize into vocal lines. Quickly, companies started to sell these banks, and many were marketed via moe anthropomorphism, with each voice bank featuring a character on its packaging.
These characters quickly grew in depth, getting their own backstories and personalities. This led to the term Vocaloid becoming synonymous with virtual idols, many of whom have released non-music software products and gone on international concert tours.
Most famously, the Hatsune Miku voice-bank has become a media juggernaut with the character getting her own video games, merchandise, and live-performance tours. She frequently appears in other media, including the infamous Domino’s pizza crossover.
Crypton Future Media, Inc. Vocaloids
Crypton Future Media’s products are by far the most famous Vocaloids. Their voicebanks are the most well-known, especially as most appear in crossovers with Crypton Future Media’s Hatsune Miku, most notably in the extremely popular Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA series of rhythm video games.
Crypton Future Media’s current Vocaloids are:
- Hatsune Miku
- Kagamine Len
- Kagamine Rin
- KAITO
- Megurine Luka
- MEIKO
Other Vocaloids
Crypton Future Media isn’t the only company that makes Vocaloid voicebanks. Several other companies make them, and many companies group their Vocaloids by sub-company or sub-label.
Currently, the other main Vocaloids are:
AH-Software Co. Ltd.
AH-Software Co. Ltd.
- Haruno Sora
- Hiyama Kiyoteru
- Kaai Yuki
HEARTFAST (AH-Software Co. Ltd.)
- SF-A2 miki
MI7 Japan Inc. (AH-Software Co. Ltd.)
- Macne Petit
Sanrio Wave Co., Ltd. (AH-Software Co. Ltd.)
- Nekomura Iroha
SSS LLC. (AH-Software Co. Ltd.)
- Tohoku Zunko
Vocalomakets (AH-Software Co. Ltd.)
- Kizuna Akari
- Yuzuki Yukari
Bplats Inc.
i-style Project (Bplats, Inc.)
- Aoki Lapis
- Merli
MI7 Japan Inc. (Bplats, Inc.)
- Macne Nana
Internet Co., Ltd.
Internet Co., Ltd.
- Camui Gackpo
- GUMI
- kokone
AMG (Internet Co., Ltd.)
- Chika
Avex Management Co., Ltd. (Internet Co., Ltd.)
- Lily
Fuji Television Kids Entertainment, Inc. (Internet Co., Ltd.)
- Ryuto
MTK (Internet Co., Ltd.)
- Otomachi Una
Stardust Music, Inc. (Internet Co., Ltd.)
- galaco
VOCALO Revolution (Internet Co., Ltd.)
- CUL
PowerFX Systems AB.
PowerFX Systems AB.
- BIG AL
- Sweet ANN
Syo; indie dev (PowerFX Systems AB.)
- RUBY
VocaTone (PowerFX Systems AB.)
- OLIVER
- YOHIOloid
Yamaha
Yamaha Corporation
- Amy
- anon
- Chris
- CYBER DIVA
- CYBER SONGMAN
- kanon
- Kaori
- Ken
- KYO
- WIL
- YUU
Bplats, Inc. (Yamaha Corporation)
- VY1
- VY2
Gynoid Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Corporation)
- flower
- Xin Hua
Sachiko Promotion Inc. (Yamaha Corporation)
- Sachiko
TOKYO FANTASY Inc. (Yamaha Corporation)
- Fukase
Unity Technologies Japan (Yamaha Corporation)
- Otori Kohaku
Universal Music Japan (Yamaha Corporation)
- ARSLOID
Yamaha Music Communications Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Corporation)
- Mew
1st PLACE Co., Ltd.
- IA
Akatsuki Virtual Artists
- LUMi
Bandai Namco Studio, Inc
- Mirai Komachi
Beijing Photek S&T
- Xingchen
Dear Stage (Moe Japan, Co. Ltd.)
- Tone Rion
- Yumemi Nemu
EXIT TUNES
- MAYU
Gynoid Co., Ltd.
- MEIKA Hime
- MEIKA Mikoto
Ki/oon Music Inc. (Sony Music Distribution Inc.)
- Utatane Piko
SBS A&T Co., Ltd.
- SeeU
SEGA
- Kobayashi Matcha
- Masaoka Azuki
Shanghai HENIAN Information Technology Co. Ltd.
- Luo Tianyi
- Mo Qingxian
- YANHE
- Yuezheng Ling
- Yuezheng Longya
- Zhiyu Moke
ST MEDiA Co., Ltd.
- UNI
Voctro Labs, S.L.
- Bruno
- Clara
- MAIKA
We’ve Inc. (FuRyu Corporation)
- Rana
Zero-G Limited
- AVANNA
- DAINA
- DEX
- LEON
- LOLA
- MIRIAM
- Prima
- SONiKA
- Tonio
Private Vocaloids
There is a small set of Vocaloid voicebanks that — while known and name — are not available for sale. These unique banks are often commissioned by a company for a specific purpose, therefore the data that crafts them is not made public. In the community, these are called “Private Vocaloids.”
The currently known ones are:
- Akikoloid-chan (Lawson, Inc.)
- Anri Rune (Fuji TV)
- ausgris (VocaTone)
- COCOROBO (Sharp Corporation)
- hide (Headwax Organization Co., Ltd.)
- ONA (Voctro Labs, S.L.)
- Ueki-loid (Music Airport Inc.)
- Yuecheng (Shanghai Wangcheng Information Technology Co. Ltd. (Chengdu Yuefang Cultural Broadcast Co.))
- Zhang Chuchu (Shanghai Wangcheng Information Technology Co. Ltd. (Migu Comics))
Other Vocaloids
These are not all the Vocaloids in existence. There are many fan and community-created voice banks, many of whom have their own associated characters and backstories. However, these are unofficial as they are not approved or available for sale via the usual Vocaloid software channels.