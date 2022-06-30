All Vocaloid characters and names

The Vocaloid brand is fascinating. The line of virtual pop stars has quickly grown in scope and popularity, blossoming into a global franchise. And now, there are loads of different Vocaloid characters, each with their own look, backstory, and gimmick. In fact, it can often be hard to keep up with them all. So, if you want to refresh your memory and boost your digital idol knowledge, here is every single Vocaloid currently available.

What is a Vocaloid?

The Vocaloid software platform was launched by Yamaha in 2004. The software was originally a voice synthesizer that would allow users to make human-sounding vocal lines without a singer. This software required the use of a voice bank. Simply put, a collection of vocal sounds that the software could synthesize into vocal lines. Quickly, companies started to sell these banks, and many were marketed via moe anthropomorphism, with each voice bank featuring a character on its packaging.

These characters quickly grew in depth, getting their own backstories and personalities. This led to the term Vocaloid becoming synonymous with virtual idols, many of whom have released non-music software products and gone on international concert tours.

Most famously, the Hatsune Miku voice-bank has become a media juggernaut with the character getting her own video games, merchandise, and live-performance tours. She frequently appears in other media, including the infamous Domino’s pizza crossover.

Crypton Future Media, Inc. Vocaloids

Crypton Future Media’s products are by far the most famous Vocaloids. Their voicebanks are the most well-known, especially as most appear in crossovers with Crypton Future Media’s Hatsune Miku, most notably in the extremely popular Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA series of rhythm video games.

Crypton Future Media’s current Vocaloids are:

Hatsune Miku

Kagamine Len

Kagamine Rin

KAITO

Megurine Luka

MEIKO

Other Vocaloids

Crypton Future Media isn’t the only company that makes Vocaloid voicebanks. Several other companies make them, and many companies group their Vocaloids by sub-company or sub-label.

Currently, the other main Vocaloids are:

AH-Software Co. Ltd.

Haruno Sora

Hiyama Kiyoteru

Kaai Yuki

HEARTFAST (AH-Software Co. Ltd.)

SF-A2 miki

MI7 Japan Inc. (AH-Software Co. Ltd.)

Macne Petit

Sanrio Wave Co., Ltd. (AH-Software Co. Ltd.)

Nekomura Iroha

SSS LLC. (AH-Software Co. Ltd.)

Tohoku Zunko

Vocalomakets (AH-Software Co. Ltd.)

Kizuna Akari

Yuzuki Yukari

Bplats Inc.

i-style Project (Bplats, Inc.)

Aoki Lapis

Merli

MI7 Japan Inc. (Bplats, Inc.)

Macne Nana

Internet Co., Ltd.

Camui Gackpo

GUMI

kokone

AMG (Internet Co., Ltd.)

Chika

Avex Management Co., Ltd. (Internet Co., Ltd.)

Lily

Fuji Television Kids Entertainment, Inc. (Internet Co., Ltd.)

Ryuto

MTK (Internet Co., Ltd.)

Otomachi Una

Stardust Music, Inc. (Internet Co., Ltd.)

galaco

VOCALO Revolution (Internet Co., Ltd.)

CUL

PowerFX Systems AB.

BIG AL

Sweet ANN

Syo; indie dev (PowerFX Systems AB.)

RUBY

VocaTone (PowerFX Systems AB.)

OLIVER

YOHIOloid

Sega

Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation

Amy

anon

Chris

CYBER DIVA

CYBER SONGMAN

kanon

Kaori

Ken

KYO

WIL

YUU

Bplats, Inc. (Yamaha Corporation)

VY1

VY2

Gynoid Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Corporation)

flower

Xin Hua

Sachiko Promotion Inc. (Yamaha Corporation)

Sachiko

TOKYO FANTASY Inc. (Yamaha Corporation)

Fukase

Unity Technologies Japan (Yamaha Corporation)

Otori Kohaku

Universal Music Japan (Yamaha Corporation)

ARSLOID

Yamaha Music Communications Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Corporation)

Mew

1st PLACE Co., Ltd.

IA

Akatsuki Virtual Artists

LUMi

Bandai Namco Studio, Inc

Mirai Komachi

Beijing Photek S&T

Xingchen

Dear Stage (Moe Japan, Co. Ltd.)

Tone Rion

Yumemi Nemu

EXIT TUNES

MAYU

Gynoid Co., Ltd.

MEIKA Hime

MEIKA Mikoto

Ki/oon Music Inc. (Sony Music Distribution Inc.)

Utatane Piko

SBS A&T Co., Ltd.

SeeU

SEGA

Kobayashi Matcha

Masaoka Azuki

Shanghai HENIAN Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Luo Tianyi

Mo Qingxian

YANHE

Yuezheng Ling

Yuezheng Longya

Zhiyu Moke

ST MEDiA Co., Ltd.

UNI

Voctro Labs, S.L.

Bruno

Clara

MAIKA

We’ve Inc. (FuRyu Corporation)

Rana

Zero-G Limited

AVANNA

DAINA

DEX

LEON

LOLA

MIRIAM

Prima

SONiKA

Tonio

Private Vocaloids

There is a small set of Vocaloid voicebanks that — while known and name — are not available for sale. These unique banks are often commissioned by a company for a specific purpose, therefore the data that crafts them is not made public. In the community, these are called “Private Vocaloids.”

The currently known ones are:

Akikoloid-chan (Lawson, Inc.)

Anri Rune (Fuji TV)

ausgris (VocaTone)

COCOROBO (Sharp Corporation)

hide (Headwax Organization Co., Ltd.)

ONA (Voctro Labs, S.L.)

Ueki-loid (Music Airport Inc.)

Yuecheng (Shanghai Wangcheng Information Technology Co. Ltd. (Chengdu Yuefang Cultural Broadcast Co.))

Zhang Chuchu (Shanghai Wangcheng Information Technology Co. Ltd. (Migu Comics))

Other Vocaloids

These are not all the Vocaloids in existence. There are many fan and community-created voice banks, many of whom have their own associated characters and backstories. However, these are unofficial as they are not approved or available for sale via the usual Vocaloid software channels.