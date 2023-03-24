Bad news: Han Hyunmin is off the market. Good news: he is now dating DeVita — allegedly. Bittersweet news for fans, as the model and singer duo have officiated their newfound love through a few public declarations of affection, thus distinguishing themselves as K-Pop’s newest “It Couple.” While Hyunmin isn’t tied to the music industry in South Korea, he is sufficiently ingrained in the entertainment business, equipped with a large arsenal of fans backing up his incredible work as a runaway and fashion model.

DeVita, however, has been a well-established artist in the South Korean hip-hop industry since her debut under AOMG Entertainment. In 2020, upon leaving 8BallTown, the singer spread her wings under the new leadership of her label, and since gained K-Pop prominence through her singles “Bonnie & Clyde,” and “All About You.” Albeit open about her beliefs, DeVita has retained a relatively private life; her love life prior to her relationship with Hyunmin was, however, a known fact among fans. But let’s bring you up to speed about this newfound item!

DeVita just left her previous relationship

Not much is known about DeVita and her ex-beau, other than what they’ve openly shared on social media. Eagle-eyed fans of the singer have been taking note of her every step, noticing all the small details while attempting to find a pattern in the singer’s life. According to fans on social media, DeVita has been modeling for the same fashion brand since she was 19. That brand, “Hidden Characters,” is a clothing brand for which her ex-boyfriend works, and per her fans, the duo must have known each other since DeVita’s teen years.

Until 2022, some speculated that the couple had been dating for two years, and since March 2022, both DeVita and her ex-boyfriend have been hinting at their engagement. Albeit never confirmed, her ex-boyfriend called DeVita “fiancé,” several times on social media, giving all sufficient confirmation needed from fans. Unfortunately, all that was cut short when the two seemed to have broken off the engagement, as each party went their separate ways.

Hyunmin and DeVita seemed to confirm their relationship through social media

DeVita and Hyunmin have been confirmed to be dating! pic.twitter.com/K3GAKZMMs6 — DeVita Archive ღೃ* (@DeVitaArchive) March 22, 2023

All rumors of a new relationship arose when in February, DeVita hinted at some romantic gestures from the model on her Instagram stories. The singer showed off a Tiffany & Co jewelry piece alongside heart-shaped chocolates, not-so-subtly tagging Hyunmin as she thanked the model for the gifts. That same day, DeVita also posted a story showing Hyunmin posing, with his face covered by a flash.

More images of the duo resurfaced as time went on, showing them partaking in a new adventure of rock-climbing, and posing in selfies with Hyunmin’s picture on DeVita’s phone cover. Moreover, in a now-deleted series of tweets, Hyunmin (allegedly) confirmed the relationship by clarifying they were not best friends, but that DeVita was “his girl.”

Although neither Hyunmin nor DeVita has explicitly confirmed the relationship, fan response has been a clamor of congratulatory and excited reactions from everyone celebrating this new (alleged) romance.