Best dressed stars at the 2022 Grammys

The biggest night in music is always a star-studded affair, and the recently held 2022 Grammys red carpet was no different.

While the prime attraction of the evening was to see who would walk away with a coveted gold statuette, the best stylists and glam squads in the industry nevertheless worked hard to bring their A-game to the red carpet. Some of the most famous faces in the entertainment industry showed up flaunting their best outfits — it was a fashion lover’s dream come true!

In case you missed out on the glam the evening was all about, here are our top picks for the most stylish stars at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

Lady Gaga in Armani Privé

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Multiple Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga graced the red carpet in a show-stopping asymmetrical black silk gown with an elegant white train by Armani Privé. The I Get A Kick Out of You star was styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, who accessorized her look with a glittering diamond and morganite choker and earrings from Tiffany & Co. Channeling old Hollywood glamour, Gaga wore her hair in a wavy blonde up-do.

Lenny Kravitz in Saint Laurent and Natalia Fedner

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz brought his signature glam rock style to the red carpet in a stand-out skin-baring ensemble. The Fly Away star’s sculpted torso and tattooed arms were on full display in a sleeveless silver chainmail top by Natalia Fedner. Kravitz paired his smouldering slinky top with a pair of tight, anthracite leather pants by Saint Laurent and elevated the look with knee-high black boots with heels. His shoulder-length dreadlocks were worn in a half-up, half-down style while showing off a pair of big, round sunglasses.

Joni Mitchell in Issey Miyake

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Music icon Joni Mitchell was a vision in a flowing white top and pants adorned with colorful, summery blossoms. Her outfit was by one of her favorite designers Issey Miyake. The Best Historical Album of the Year winner rocked her trademark beret, in bright red this time, and pulled her look together with long, playful pigtails along with a red beaded necklace which she wore with a matching scarlet lip and manicure.

Little Nas X in Balmain

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Little Nas X amplified the glamor quotient of the evening in a regal, pearl-encrusted two-piece suit with multicolored butterflies embroidered on the breasts and shoulders. Lil Nas X’s ensemble was a gender-bending reimagining of an iconic mini-dress previously worn by Kim Kardashian back in 2014. Both looks were created by couturier Balmain. The Old Town Road star finished off his look with spectacular white platforms and popsicle blue eyeshadow.

Due Lipa in Gianni Versace

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Following up on the trend of revisiting legendary glamour, Dua Lipa wore the iconic black rock n’rule gown made famous by supermodel Cindy Crawford in 1992. The Levitating star seems to be paying tribute to the title of her album Future Nostalgia which was nominated for six Grammy Awards by wearing a vintage look by Versace, which dates back to the label’s ’90s collection. She was styled by Lorenzo Posocco and wore her long, sleek champagne blonde locks with audacious dark roots.

Posocco layered Lipa’s neck and wrist with chunky gold chains and adorned her fingers with big diamond statement rings. Claret colored lips and a glamorous gold manicure completed the look for the star who went home with the Best Pop Vocal Award.

Doja Cat

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Doja Cat rocked a pale satin corset under a sheer teal-colored floor-length evening gown from Atelier Versace covered with glittering crystals. She amped up her jaw-dropping appearance with diamonds from Samer Halimeh New York and Jacob & Co while styling up her buttercream blonde bob with blunt bangs and a spiked crown.