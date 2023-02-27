BTS star J-Hope begins mandatory military service, announces new solo single

South Korean music label BigHit has announced that Jung Ho-Seok, also known as J-Hope will become the second BTS member to begin his mandatory military service for South Korea. But before his military departure, the K-pop star will release one final song for the fans who won’t be hearing from him for a while.

The news was announced via BTS’s official Weverse page. BigHit revealed that J-Hope’s newest single “On the Street” will be released on March 3, 2023, at 2 pm KST. The song is about the artist’s “candid feelings towards his fans,” and the title is a reference to what made him decide he wanted to be an artist — street dancing.

This upcoming single is said to be a “meaningful gift” to everyone who supported him, especially now as he’s about to take part in his 18-month military service. It was also announced last weekend on Weverse that J-Hope has begun his application for the termination of his enlistment postponement in preparation for his upcoming military service.

It was announced last year that all seven members of BTS will be taking part in South Korea’s mandatory military service after the South Korean government was unable to make a decision. The first member to have entered the military was Jin back in December 2022. Meanwhile, other members, such as Suga and Jimin, have announced solo projects and tours before entering their military enlistment.

BTS is scheduled to reunite as a group sometime in 2025.