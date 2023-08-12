BTS V’s new album ‘Layover’: release date, tracklist, focus song, concept, and more

Following the ground-breaking success of fellow BTS vocal line members Jimin and Jungkook, V (aka Kim Taehyung) is next in line to release his solo work as part of the band’s self-defined Chapter 2. The album promises to reveal unique lyrics and bring out the best of his silky smooth vocals.

What is the title of V’s first solo album?

Taehyung’s upcoming solo debut album is titled Layover, with the “v” stylized in cursive to highlight the BTS vocalist’s stage name. It was announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, through a 15-second visualizer where several packages are dropped on anonymous doorsteps, supposedly symbolizing the expectant fanbase.

The singer had never released a solo album before this new phase of BTS’ journey as a group, unlike his bandmates RM, SUGA, and J-Hope. His big debut comes after every other member has already made their comeback as soloists throughout 2022 and 2022, either via albums or special singles.

In the past, V had released a handful of solo efforts either as free SoundCloud tracks like “Winter Bear,” or as part of the soundtrack to Korean television dramas, as was the case with “Sweet Night” and “Christmas Tree.” The latter was the only one to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, a scenario likely to change following the release of Layover—if the commercial performance of his fellow BTS members is anything to go by.

When is V’s album Layover coming out?

Image via BigHit Music/Hybe Labels

Layover is set to come out Friday, Sept. 8. Two promotional singles and music videos for the songs “Love Me Again” and “Rainy Days” were released in advance Aug. 10 and Aug. 11, respectively. Following the album’s release, the promotions will be turned towards what the singer’s label BigHit Music has described as the album’s “focus song,” titled “Slow Dancing.”

What is the concept of Layover?

V paired up with the creative director for fellow K-Pop group NewJeans and ADOR president Hee Jin Min in the making of every aspect of the album including the music, the choreography, the marketing, the concept, and the promotions.

The concept photos for the album can be found on the label’s social media and news platform Weverse. They reveal a relaxed side of V, who is often seen posing with his beloved dog Yeontan, as well as a punk rock vintage atmosphere thanks to the singer’s beauty and fashion sense.

What is the tracklist of V’s new album?

Image via BigHit Music/Hybe Labels

Layover will consist of six songs, which, according to the official statement about the release, should be listened to in order from first to last so as “to fully appreciate the album’s flow.” Every song will be accompanied by its own respective music video.

“Rainy Days” opens the album with pitter-patter sounds and “everyday white noises” like the sound of phone notifications over a moody lo-fi beat and melancholic melodies. It explores the repetitive nature of routine and how it can intensify feelings of longing.

Track two is “Blue,” which is described by the label as “an homage to old school R&B with a modern twist, adding a special flair to the song.” Then comes “Love Me Again,” a modern pop R&B song about an ex-lover with an addictive chorus and rhythmic verses, highlighting the singer’s distinctive baritone.

The album is completed by focus song “Slow Dancing,” (which is also gets a separate treatment as a piano version), as well as “For Us.” The former is “a ‘70s romantic soul-style track,” while the latter is a return to the album’s signature pop R&B sound, serving “as an epilogue” and synopsis to the collection.

After such a long wait, insatiable fans will undoubtedly want more material, but they can delight in the fact that they’ve finally gotten a solo collection of songs from this beloved BTS member.