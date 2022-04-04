If anyone is having a fantastic night at the 2022 Grammys, it’s Questlove. The uber-talented artist’s Summer of Soul won the Grammy for Best Music Film and he’s doing it all in comfortable footwear.

All eyes were on the multi-talented performer as he made his way down the carpet in a stunning deep purple look with a pair of Salehe Bembury Crocs. This isn’t Questlove’s first time wearing Crocs on the red carpet, but it’s always a memorable moment to grace the stage for a win in the comfortable and almost too-fashionable shoe.

Questlove wearing the Salehe Bembury Crocs at the Grammys is actually pretty crazy. pic.twitter.com/keEfR0JXwb — Streetwear Night Live (@StreetNightLive) April 3, 2022

The crocs aren’t your run-of-the-mill everyday look, making it all more exciting. Of course, fans immediately noticed his shoe choice and started talking about it online. Questlove in crocs is a look.

His winning energy in Crocs is absolutely the type of vibe we all need more of.

Questlove winning a Grammy in crocs is energy the universe needs more of — JACOB (@cob_nyc) April 3, 2022

and and and let me say this: when it comes to a croc on the red carpet, @questlove is gonna have it. @Crocs pic.twitter.com/NESbdDmPLp — Elise Brisco (@EliseOnCue) April 3, 2022

Questlove is delivering a moment for us all by giving a shout-out to those who love Crocs.

Questlove doing it for all you members of the Crocs Congregation #GRAMMYs — —roe (@archiveroe) April 3, 2022

Of course, Questlove also wore crocs to the Oscars, and it’s no secret that his moment on stage was less than the team behind Summer of Love deserved. Fans are thrilled that the Grammys gave them another moment to accept an award for their beautiful project and to take it all in.

Stupid slap has everyone ignoring questlove’s golden crocs pic.twitter.com/rjacdfvByj — Yog (@sanymang) March 28, 2022

Questloves’ adoration of Crocs is something he doesn’t shy away from, sharing a post on Instagram about the Crocs he wore to the Oscars.

Congratulations to Questlove and the team behind Summer of Soul on the Grammys win.