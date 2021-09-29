Dolly Parton “Surprised” By Lil Nas X’s Cover Of Jolene

It’s hard to deny that Lil Nas X’s rise to stardom has been swift and fierce for all the best reasons. The singer so strong he survived Thanos’ snap has collaborated with loads of artists from Miley Cyrus to Megan Thee Stallion on his latest album Montero but he’s rarely ever covered other artist’s songs until recently.

His cover of Dolly Parton’s song “Jolene” for BBC Radio has been an obsession of the internet and music fans since the artist shared it back on September 1st. Eight days later, Parton has taken to Twitter to praise his interpretation of her song.

I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it's really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I'm honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX https://t.co/w7vJWGypOp — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 29, 2021

