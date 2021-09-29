Dolly Parton “Surprised” By Lil Nas X’s Cover Of Jolene
It’s hard to deny that Lil Nas X’s rise to stardom has been swift and fierce for all the best reasons. The singer so strong he survived Thanos’ snap has collaborated with loads of artists from Miley Cyrus to Megan Thee Stallion on his latest album Montero but he’s rarely ever covered other artist’s songs until recently.
His cover of Dolly Parton’s song “Jolene” for BBC Radio has been an obsession of the internet and music fans since the artist shared it back on September 1st. Eight days later, Parton has taken to Twitter to praise his interpretation of her song.
