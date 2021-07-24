Background



Since Billie Eilish first gained publicity at just 14 years old in 2015 with the debut of her song “Ocean Eyes”, she has quickly become one of the breakout stars of the last five years. Her albums and singles in the years since have repeatedly reached top 10 status on charts in both the U.S. and the U.K and her single “Bad Guy” was her first to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.



Eilish produces and writes her songs in collaboration with her brother, Finneas O’Connell. She co-wrote the theme song for the upcoming James Bond Film, No Time To Die, most recently released her second studio album Happier Than Ever and is planning to tour in 2022 to follow up the new album.



How Tall is Billie Eilish?



Despite her big success, Billie Eilish is pretty small in stature at only 5 feet 3 inches. Her small size hasn’t prevented her from receiving several high-profile accolades including seven Grammy Awards making her the youngest Grammy winner ever. Additionally, Eilish has won two Brit Awards, three MTV Music Awards, and broken two Guinness World Records including one for being the youngest female artist at number one on U.K. album charts.



In addition to her fame and success, Eilish is notable for having Tourette’s syndrome, a disorder characterized by unwanted noises and movements, also known as tics. She also has synesthesia, which means those who have it perceive sensory information different than the average person does. Some people with synaesthesia might “see” music as colors, or perceive numbers as inherently associated with a particular smell.