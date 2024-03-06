Is Luke Hemmings from 5 Seconds of Summer going solo? His new single and EP, explained

About a decade ago, Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Ashton Irwin, and Calum Hood took the world by storm as a boy band called 5 Seconds of Summer — or 5SOS for short — releasing smash hits like “She Looks So Perfect,” “Youngblood,” “Teeth,” and more from 2011 to now.

As of today (March 6), Hemmings shocked fans with the release of a solo single titled “Shakes,” as well as the announcement of an EP that is to come next month, leaving pop-punk lovers with just one burning question: Is Luke leaving 5SOS?

“🦋 My upcoming EP, boy, is out April 26th. I wrote these songs at a moment in my life when I found myself questioning everything I thought I knew about the world & myself. All the emotions, fears and grief that came with it. Until then, enjoy ‘Shakes’ – Out now. x Luke”

With 5SOS releasing their 5th studio album titled 5SOS5 in 2022 — as well as embarking on a world tour in 2023 — fans did not expect the boys to be going solo this soon, resulting in a shocked reaction upon this announcement.

Is Hemmings leaving 5SOS once and for all, or is this solo career temporary? Keep scrolling for the piping hot tea…

Is Luke Hemmings leaving 5 Seconds of Summer?

Sequestered from his bandmates during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hemmings wrote, recorded, and released his first individual project titled When Facing the Things we Turn Away From — which highlighted his experience as a 17-year-old becoming a global sensation as a member of 5 Seconds of Summer — prior to returning to the band.

Because he has released solo music in the past, all while maintaining his role as the lead singer of the group, fans believe that he will return to 5SOS once the excitement surrounding “Shakes” — as well as boy as a whole — comes to a close. Despite what his supporters might think, Hemmings did not mention the band whatsoever while discussing the writing, recording, and release process of “Shakes” in an interview with Billboard, leaving us unsure whether or not the group is gone for good.

“The first album was coming from my experiences, and like, how I see things, so I was like, ‘Let’s try something else,’ not thinking that it would turn out to be the first single… Nine months later, I wrote the verses for it, and yeah, I was trying to just listen to a lot of like, The Verve and Blur and M83 and Beachouse and stuff, so that’s kind of where the inspiration came from.”

He continued, failing to mention 5SOS.

“The way I write things for this project is very chaotic, so it will be like, I’ll write a piece here, and then like, I won’t write anything for like nine months. So, it’ll turn out to be this mishmash of, I don’t know, a story, but it still has that same emotion and feeling.”

Because of this, it is unclear as to whether or not this his announcement that he is parting ways with 5 Seconds of Summer once and for all, but we will update this article accordingly should any new information arise about Luke Hemmings and his solo career.

Until then, pop-punk lovers can listen to “Shakes” now on their favorite music streaming platform.