Is there a ‘Love Somebody’ Morgan Wallen release date?

He is a true talent and we need this new song immediately.
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: May 23, 2024 08:04 am

On May 16, country music lovers were seated on their couches, scrolling on social media while they anxiously awaited the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards – where global superstar Morgan Wallen happened to be a no-show – only to find a special surprise.

Shared via his TikTok profile Wallen teased a tune titled “Love Somebody” just moments before the 2024 ACM Awards began, sharing a snippet of the song over a video of himself cruising down a river (seemingly in Nashville, Tennessee) on a boat.

@morganwallen

I feel like this one’s gonna sound good on the boat

♬ Love Somebody – morganwallen

He captioned the TikTok post, “I feel like this one’s gonna sound good on the boat,” and based on the infectious, addictive beat of the brand-new tune, we can already tell that it will be the song of the summer upon its release. Well, aside from his chart-topping collaboration with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help,” of course…

Utilizing heartbreaking, whiskey-fueled lyrics — reminiscent of fan favorites like “Wasted On You,” “You Proof,” “865” and more — he sings in the snippet:

“Rumors goin’ all over town
Can’t keep my name out your mouth these days
Yeah they say
That I live too fast to settle down
The truth is I just ain’t about these games
They all play


Wanna find
Something stronger than the whiskey
And, oh, I’ve tried
But every time I feel you kiss me, keep comin’ up empty


Yeah
I just wanna love somebody, who won’t leave a hole in my heart
I just wanna love somеbody, that don’t want me fallin’ apart
And I’d be lucky if I evеr find, somethin’ more than a crazy night
I just wanna love somebody, who ain’t hypnotized”

“Love Somebody” is sonically reminiscent of some of the songs heard throughout his most recent record, One Thing At A Time, and exemplifies Morgan Wallen and his musical style to a T. Fans took to the comment section of the post to express just how excited they are:

“Needed this song like yesterday”

“Drop it tomorrow, pls and thanks”

“These teasers will make me go insane. I don’t have the patience to wait 😭😭😭”

So, when will the Sneedville, Tennessee native drop the soon-to-be hit song? Currently, there is no release date for Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody,” however, it is safe to say that the country crooner has tons and tons of new tunes on the horizon.

Teasing songs like “Lies, Lies, Lies,” “I Guess,” “Come Back As A Redneck” and more on his various social media accounts — as well as during his critically-acclaimed One Night At A Time World Tour — it is safe to say that an album is on the way, and we’ll be keeping up with Wallen everywhere so we do not miss a single update. Despite his chair-throwing fiasco at Eric Church’s brand new bar on Broadway, Chief’s, the “Last Night” singer seems to be having some success!

