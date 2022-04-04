Lady Gaga’s fetish for fashion inspires stunning 2022 Grammys dress

Lady Gaga has ditched the meat dress to go for a more classic ceremonial look for the 2022 Grammys, and it has paid off handsomely for the 13-time Grammy award-winning artist.

The artist who is so well known for extravagant and extraordinary dresses went for the opposite direction on the red carpet in Las Vegas, sporting an elegantly beautiful design. The black dress features a white wave from its back, a look that could be one of the best from the Grammys this year.

There could be 100 red carpets in an awards season… And Lady Gaga came to this one. #Grammys https://t.co/A3HHVp6P0H pic.twitter.com/1SBCE17jPN — Variety (@Variety) April 3, 2022

No one does awards season quite like Gaga, and it seems she lives and breathes for the red carpet photo opportunities.

Gaga is up for five awards at the Grammys, including the top gongs of Album of the Year and Record of the Year, with her rivals the likes of Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, and Olivia Rodrigo. Gaga’s search for a fourteenth Grammy is a testament to her longevity.