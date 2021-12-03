Though he’s sadly no longer with us, melodic rapper Juice WRLD‘s influence is still being felt in the mainstream music scene thanks to a number of posthumous releases, the latest of which is a collaboration with Justin Bieber in a song called “Wandered to LA,” which you can listen to above.

The new track is part of the latest posthumous album set for release next week called Fighting Demons. That album was announced Thursday on the official Instagram account for Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Higgins.

The artist passed away back on Dec. 8, 2019, to the agony of fans everywhere who mourned the loss of not just a talented musician and rapper, but an artist who helped raise awareness through his music for those suffering from depression, anxiety, and substance issues.

In honor of the artist’s memory, the rapper’s official Twitter account also previously announced that an event dubbed “Juice WRLD Day” will be held Dec. 9 featuring a pre-release listening experience for the album, a documentary preview about him, and special appearances from guests at the United Center in Chicago.

Recently, a heart-wrenching letter from the rapper’s mother was publicly shared, expressing the love and magic that connected the two. The letter detailed Carmela Wallace’s commitment to honoring her son’s legacy and spreading a message of healing to all by continuing the work of normalizing conversations around mental health and substance dependency through her Free 999 foundation.

