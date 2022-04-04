My Chemical Romance fans have responded to Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow‘s jaw-dropping Grammy performance, believing the pair have succumbed to the all-encompassing powers of the Black Parade.

Lil Nas X’s live performance at this year’s Grammy Awards featured references to the outrage spawned by his music video for “Call Me By Your Name”, stunning outfits, a giant statue of Lil Nas X’s head, and energetic choreography. During their performance of “Industry Baby“, both artists were dressed in black and white suits that look similar to traditional marching bands.

Fans noticed the similarities in Lil Nas X and Harlow’s appearance, only to remind them of an emo band they know and love – My Chemical Romance. They also noticed how their outfits looked similar to the ones seen in the music video for “Welcome To The Black Parade”.

welcome to the black parade https://t.co/R2UZ5tcsjp — miami 💦😽 (@enjolrats) April 4, 2022

what is this, welcome to the black parade? pic.twitter.com/dt80yfVGNu — avrie (@xoavry) April 4, 2022

it’s giving welcome to the black parade https://t.co/rmX5uTYaEW — taylor✿ (@MommyShortLegz) April 4, 2022

nas in mcr welcome to the black parade jacket lmao pic.twitter.com/yz45VjqZfb — 〔REDACTED〕is a saitama worshipper (@INDIGOLIATHH) April 4, 2022

For those who don’t know, My Chemical Romance is an American emo-rock band first formed in 2001 but later split in 2013. Their album The Black Parade, has sold over 3 million copies since 2018. The band is known for their most popular song “Welcome to the Black Parade” which received more than 500 million streams on Spotify and currently sits on 246 million views on YouTube.

The band later reunited in 2019 and is currently touring worldwide.

Lil Nas X was nominated for five Grammy Awards: “Record of the Year”, “Album of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, “Best Melodic Rap Performance”, and “Best Music Video”.