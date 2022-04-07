Nicki Minaj duets Adele in Carpool Karaoke ‘Monster’ mash-up

Nicki Minaj has finally gone on The Late Late Show With James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke and yes, Adele’s viral cover of her “Monster” verse on that same segment in 2016 was mentioned.

Minaj had already commented on the now-iconic Adele moment when she visited Corden earlier this year, saying that it had “made her day” and contributing with her own hilarious spot-on Adele impersonation. Of course, with the rapper joining Corden behind the wheel for his famous Karaoke series, the topic had to come up again.

When Minaj started doing another rendition of her British accent, the Late Late Show host compared it to Adele’s, easily segwaying into the anticipated “Monster” mash-up. But not before Minaj flexed her Adele voice once again:

“I go viral for basically anything, do you know what I mean?” she started, embodying the “Easy On Me” singer. “Like, I sit down at the basketball game, right? I don’t look at the camera. I go… I do one of these numbers and I’m viral, do you know what I mean?”.

Minaj was talking about this viral Adele meme that had the internet in hysterics recently. “People pay for these sort of viral moments, do you know what I mean?”, she finished off.

When questioned by Corden on her opinion of Adele’s “Monster” rendition, Minaj said: “I just loved it. I mean, she made me so, so happy. She embodied Nicki Minaj.”

While we all wait for the two superstars to gift us an in-person “Monster” duet, this new Carpool Karaoke is the closest we’ll get, with a montage of the two slaying it side by side. Check it out for yourselves above.