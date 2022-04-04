Olivia Rodrigo breaks one of her Grammys in half backstage

Olivia Rodrigo was one of the biggest winners at the 2022 Grammys. Perhaps too big of a winner, as the pop star dropped one of her trophies while posing backstage — and it broke in half.

With three trophies in hand, Rodrigo was posing in the press room when she dropped one, seeing it break in two. Fortunately, with two more, she likely won’t miss the third as it’s repaired or replaced.

The moment that the accident happened was captured and shared on social media and Rodrigo’s face truly says it all.

Olivia Rodrigo dropped one of her #GRAMMYs backstage. pic.twitter.com/jZZMpIpDw4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 4, 2022

Rodrigo isn’t the first star to drop their Grammy due to too much success. Back in 2010, a similar incident happened to Taylor Swift as she attempted to juggle multiple awards. It appears the quality of materials used on these trophies hasn’t changed so much over the years.

Despite her loss on the way out, Rodrigo spent most of the night winning. The pop star was nominated for seven awards, managing to take home three, including Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License”, in addition to Best New Artist.