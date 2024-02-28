P1Harmony concert dates, tour tickets, and more

P1Harmony is the latest K-Pop group to announce a world tour. 2024 is gearing up to be a great year for international fans of all the top groups – that is, if they can afford the tickets.

The group’s company, FNC Entertainment, announced the tour on Feb. 22. Presale for the tour, titled “2024 P1Harmony LIVE TOUR [P1ustage H : UTOP1A],” began on Feb. 27 and general sale will begin on March 1. P1Harmony recently released their first full album, Killin’ It, on Feb. 5, which debuted atop the Circle Chart and in the top 40 on Billboard.

The group’s 2023 tour’s European leg ended just this January and some fans are worried the group is being overworked.

it has been 39 days (yes i counted) since p1harmony's YEAR LONG world tour ended… and they already announced another???? fnc watch ur back — ❖에밀리⁺¹ (@seobswfs) February 22, 2024

While that could be the case, nearly back-to-back tours are becoming more commonplace in K-Pop as of late; ENHYPEN announced their “Fate Plus” tour shortly after the end of the successful “Fate” tour. Whether you’re planning on checking out P1Harmony’s concert or you’re just curious about details, here’s everything we know about the group’s upcoming tour.

How do I buy tickets for P1Harmony’s tour?

no because this is the worst i’ve ever seen, why tf is the group photo $300, the goodbye session $199 and early access $99, if you calculate that you’d get 600 NOT EVEN INCLUDING YOUR TICKET… pic.twitter.com/JlrO5C4I6I — andrea ᰔ SEEING PIWON (@lotyeonjun) February 26, 2024

Presale began on Feb. 27, but no need to worry if you missed out. General ticket sale starts Mar. 1, 2024 at 10 am local time on Ticketmaster. If your date sells out, you can check sites like StubHub for tickets, though ticket prices may change depending on demand.

Prepare to break open your piggy bank if you plan on buying a VIP package. Fans quickly realized a Group Photo and Hi Wave package will run upwards of $500 and that’s before even paying for a concert ticket. Understandably, P1Harmony’s tag on X is full of some angry fans (and also some hilarious tweets like this one).

While this is billed as a World Tour, only dates in Seoul and North America have been announced. The group did hit up stops in Europe, South America, Australia, and other cities in Asia during their previous tour so there is hope for fans who aren’t in North America.

Korea Dates:

April 27-28, 2024: Olympic Hall, Seoul, South Korea

North America Dates:

May 14, 2024: Smart Financial Centre, Houston, TX

May 17, 2024: Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX

May 20, 2024: Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, IL

May 24, 2024: Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, Canada

May 26, 2024: Boch Center – Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

May 30, 2024: The Anthem, Washington, D.C

June 1, 2024: Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA

June 3, 2024: The Grand Ole Opry, Nashville, TN

June 5, 2024: James L. Knight Center, Miami, FL

June 14, 2024: Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

June 16, 2024: The Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

Good luck getting your ticket.