Image Credit: Disney
Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Music

Post Malone ‘F-1 Trillion’ release date confirmed

Someone pour him a drink.
Stephen McCaugherty
Stephen McCaugherty
Published: Aug 16, 2024 04:25 pm

Post Malone teased his newest album, F-1 Trillion, through singles and social media posts for months. And if you’re reading this, I’ve got some great news: Post Malone’s most recent work is already out and available on Spotify.

F-1 Trillon is Posty’s sixth studio album, and it was released at midnight on Friday, August 16, 2024. The singer/songwriter is known for blending several genres of music. But, this time, Post Malone went all in on country music. F-1 Trillion consists of 18 tracks and it’s brimming with country music stars.

F-1 Trillion: Long Bed is also out — it’s a second disc with nine more solo songs. Post Malone released three highly successful singles before F-1 Trillion hit the airwaves: “I Had Some Help” feat. Morgan Wallen, “Pour Me a Drink” feat. Blake Shelton, and “Guy For That” feat. Luke Combs.

As mentioned, several other big-time superstars sing alongside Posty as well, including Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, and Tim McGraw. The album’s cover features a 1971 blue pickup truck with its front end facing down above water. It’s a commissioned artwork piece by Mexican artist Gonzalo Lebrija, according to an Instagram Story from Post Malone. The photo was captured earlier in 2024 in Presa Salto del Nogal in Jalisco, Mexico.

Here’s the entire track list for F-1 Trillion:

  1. Wrong Ones (feat. Tim McGraw)
  2. Finer Things (feat. Hank Williams Jr.)
  3. I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)
  4. Pour Me A Drink (feat. Blake Shelton)
  5. Have The Heart (feat. Dolly Parton)
  6. What Don’t Belong To Me
  7. Goes Without Saying (feat. Brad Paisley)
  8. Guy For That (feat. Luke Combs)
  9. Nosedive (feat. Lainey Wilson)
  10. Losers (feat. Jelly Roll)
  11. Devil I’ve Been (feat. ERNEST)
  12. Never Love You Again (feat. Sierra Ferrell)
  13. Missin’ You Like This (feat. Luke Combs)
  14. California Sober (feat. Chris Stapleton)
  15. Hide My Gun (feat. HARDY)
  16. Right About You
  17. M-E-X-I-C-O (feat. Billy Strings)
  18. Yours

F-1 Trillion: Long Bed’s second disc:

  1. Fallin’ In Love
  2. Dead At The Honky Tonk
  3. Killed A Man
  4. Ain’t How It Ends
  5. Hey Mercedes
  6. Go To Hell
  7. Two Hearts
  8. Who Needs You
  9. Back To Texas
Stephen McCaugherty
Hailing from British Columbia, Stephen McCaugherty has been exercising his freelance writing chops since 2019, and he does his best work when he's kicking back in a hostel somewhere around the world — usually with terrible internet. Primarily focusing on reality competition shows, movies, and combat sports, he joined WGTC as an entertainment contributor in 2023.