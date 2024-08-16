Post Malone ‘F-1 Trillion’ release date confirmed

Post Malone teased his newest album, F-1 Trillion, through singles and social media posts for months. And if you’re reading this, I’ve got some great news: Post Malone’s most recent work is already out and available on Spotify.

F-1 Trillon is Posty’s sixth studio album, and it was released at midnight on Friday, August 16, 2024. The singer/songwriter is known for blending several genres of music. But, this time, Post Malone went all in on country music. F-1 Trillion consists of 18 tracks and it’s brimming with country music stars.

F-1 Trillion: Long Bed is also out — it’s a second disc with nine more solo songs. Post Malone released three highly successful singles before F-1 Trillion hit the airwaves: “I Had Some Help” feat. Morgan Wallen, “Pour Me a Drink” feat. Blake Shelton, and “Guy For That” feat. Luke Combs.

As mentioned, several other big-time superstars sing alongside Posty as well, including Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, and Tim McGraw. The album’s cover features a 1971 blue pickup truck with its front end facing down above water. It’s a commissioned artwork piece by Mexican artist Gonzalo Lebrija, according to an Instagram Story from Post Malone. The photo was captured earlier in 2024 in Presa Salto del Nogal in Jalisco, Mexico.

Here’s the entire track list for F-1 Trillion:

Wrong Ones (feat. Tim McGraw) Finer Things (feat. Hank Williams Jr.) I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen) Pour Me A Drink (feat. Blake Shelton) Have The Heart (feat. Dolly Parton) What Don’t Belong To Me Goes Without Saying (feat. Brad Paisley) Guy For That (feat. Luke Combs) Nosedive (feat. Lainey Wilson) Losers (feat. Jelly Roll) Devil I’ve Been (feat. ERNEST) Never Love You Again (feat. Sierra Ferrell) Missin’ You Like This (feat. Luke Combs) California Sober (feat. Chris Stapleton) Hide My Gun (feat. HARDY) Right About You M-E-X-I-C-O (feat. Billy Strings) Yours

F-1 Trillion: Long Bed’s second disc:

Fallin’ In Love Dead At The Honky Tonk Killed A Man Ain’t How It Ends Hey Mercedes Go To Hell Two Hearts Who Needs You Back To Texas

