Sabrina Carpenter reveals who else was on her Spotify Wrapped other than herself

It’s a good year to be Sabrina Carpenter. The artist was on the top artist list of hundreds of Spotify users’ yearly wrapped. In fact, according to Spotify, her 2024 single “Espresso” was the number-one song all over the globe and number nine for most viral songs. Her 2024 album Short ‘n Sweet took the number three sport for top albums worldwide.

Sabrina Carpenter wasn’t just popular with fans from all over the world, either, she revealed in an interview with Vogue that Short ‘n Sweet was also popular in her own home. The singer explained that at first she had been embarrassed to share her Spotify Wrapped for 2024 because, like many of us, one of her top artists for the year was, well, Sabrina Carpenter. And, really, can you blame her?

Sabrina Carpenter tells Vogue that she was one of her own top artists on her Spotify Wrapped:



“When I first saw mine, my initial reaction was, ‘Oh, damn, I can’t post that, because I’m on my own [list]. It’s a bit conceited.’ But then I was like, I guess it’s a good thing that… pic.twitter.com/sMAooBaC4f — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 11, 2024

Eventually, she decided that being on her list was a good sign because it showed fans and critics alike that she believes in the music that she puts out and doesn’t expect people to enjoy music that she doesn’t. And with ‘Espresso’ being the top song of the year and Short ‘n Sweet being one of the top albums, the proof is in the pudding, Carpenter knows what good music is and enjoys it just like the rest of us.

Speaking of good music, the artists also shared her other top artists of the year and there’s a bit of a country influence. She said both Kasey Musgraves and Dolly Parton graced her list (is this a hint at a country album Sabrina?). And she even threw it back to some classic oldies but goodies like ABBA and the Bee Gees.

Commenters and fans on X noted that Carpenter has exquisite ‘Taste,’ several of them noting how key her confidence in her music likely is for her success. Fans love that she’s owning and embracing her sound saying if she can’t vibe with herself then who will?

People also agree that her other top artists demonstrate just how good her taste in music is, although a few people wondered why her friends Taylor Swift or Gracie Abrams didn’t make the list.

But Dolly Parton is an immortal icon and Kasey Musgraves has had a big year with the release of her new album Deeper Well, with Carpenter appreciating it just as much as all of Musgraves’s other fans.

And of course, the Bee Gees and ABBA are always in style, but this list has us wondering if we could see a Country-Disco fusion album from Sabrina Carpenter shortly. (Please, please, please?)

All jokes aside, it was a great year to be Sabrina Carpenter and to be a fan of hers (of which she is both). With a new album, hit singles, Grammy nominations, and even a Christmas Special with Netflix, Carpenter fans have been FED in 2024. And yet, we’re all waiting on the edge of our seats to see what she’ll do next. Who knows, perhaps there’s a Dolly Parton collab in the not-so-distant future.

