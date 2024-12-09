‘Do you even sleep’: Sabrina Carpenter breaks social media silence amid Barry Keoghan breakup reports for a special announcement

All eyes are on Sabrina Carpenter right now as fans look for clues about her potential heartbreak after she reportedly split from her boyfriend, Irish actor Barry Keoghan. The former couple were first romantically linked in 2023 and made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Met Gala. However, in recent days, there has been a lot of chatter about what went wrong, and everyone is pointing fingers!

There are mixed reports on the reasons for the breakup; some publications have claimed that intense schedules and distance played a part in the split. However, there have also been rumblings that the Saltburn actor was unfaithful and that he cheated on Carpenter with a Los Angeles-based TikToker, which fans have assumed is Breckie Hill. These reports started after an anonymous tip was shared with Deuxmoi (although it did not give any names). Keoghan has received intense backlash over these allegations, which resulted in him deactivating Instagram and making a heartfelt statement on X.

Yes, Keoghan has made his views public, but Carpenter has not. That doesn’t mean she has not been active on social media, though, and the “Please Please Please” singer recently posted several photos of herself looking gorgeous in black tights and a fluffy black bandeau-style top. Was she trying to show her ex-boyfriend what he was missing out on? Maybe, but that wasn’t the official reason she shared the post. Instead, she had exciting news for her fans: the launch of her new coffee-inspired fragrance.

In the caption she wrote, “Soft skin and i perfumed it for ya. Introducing ‘Me Espresso’ The New Special Edition Fragrance available now!” She also let fans know that this edition was one of her favorites, referring to it as her “new staple and obsession.”

Sabrina Carpenter takes to Instagram amid breakup rumors to announce her new fragrance

What do Carpenter’s fans have to say about her post? Many comments are focused on the product, which has generated great excitement amongst the star’s 43 million followers. These include, “I need it,” “I’m obsessed with this packaging wow,” and “Time to smell like my Spotify #1 song of the year.” But some reactions reference her breakup. “Sabrina i’m single,” a fan wrote.

Sabrina Carpenter’s star is on the rise, and fans have also questioned how she has time to do everything. “Do you even sleep?” a fan asked. But does she really have time to do it all? A recent report from Us Weekly regarding her breakup suggested that the singer has no time for anything.

“It’s been challenging for their relationship since she started going on tour and has been gone a lot,” a source said. “Their schedules were not aligning. All the time spent apart it was hard to maintain a relationship amid her career exploding.” The source also claimed that Carpenter’s fame has made it “harder to focus and to be present for him in a relationship” and “a bulk of the issue is she barely has time for herself let alone for a relationship.”

In addition to demanding careers, the pair could not see each other as much as they would have liked. The source claimed that the former couple ended their relationship mutually and remained on good terms (although not everyone believes that).

