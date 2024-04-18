SEVENTEEN’s debut date confirmed

In the years since their debut, Korean boy group Seventeen have established themselves as one of the hottest groups in all of K-pop. The 13-member boy group (the name comes from adding together the 13 members, three sub-units, and the one group) are known for their infectiously catchy songs, strong performances, and theatricality.

Recommended Videos

The members continue to work on perfecting their craft and have developed a unique signature sound. Since the beginning of their career, the members have taken part in their music’s creation, from songwriting and production to choreography, both individually and as a group. This dedication to their music started early as even their debut EP was penned entirely by Woozi, S. Coups, Vernon, and the group’s production team.

When did Seventeen debut?

Pledis Entertainment began teasing the trainees that would become Seventeen around 2013 but the group wouldn’t make their debut for a couple more years. Seventeen debuted on May 26, 2015 with the single “Adore U.” The single was part of the accompanying EP, 17 Carat, which included songs like the track, “Shining Diamond,” from the group’s pre-debut reality show.

Coming out the gate with the lyric, “Say the name, Seventeen,” it was clear the group was serious about succeeding; and they certainly have, by any measure of success. The group is now one of the biggest names in K-pop and they continue to reach new heights in their career years after they made their debut. You can check out their most recent single, “God of Music,” on most streaming platforms now.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more