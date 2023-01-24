Swifties cry over their keyboards after Taylor gets shut out of the Oscars

Everyone has an Oscar snub that’s particularly upsetting, and for swifties it was Taylor Swift‘s Original Song category absentee “Carolina” from the 2022 film Where the Crawdads Sing. Fans are mourning what could have been the singer’s very first Oscar nod.

A self-proclaimed fan of the Where the Crawdads Sing novel, Swift wrote the song with Aaron Dessner, while the two worked on Folkore and Evermore, before the film had even begun production.

TAYLOR DIDN’T GET A NOMINATION FOR CAROLINA I’M GOING TO BURN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/Y0L8A9oWOZ — Sad Fuckers Club Chairman (Taylor’s Version) (@ohfortheloveof4) January 24, 2023

carolina oscar loser pic.twitter.com/HXJLhmfZH5 — arnav | joanna newsom and taylor swift realist ☭ (@burgundyonmytee) January 24, 2023

Taylor Swift’s energy was mostly invested in her Best Live Action Short Film campaign for All Too Well: The Short Film, which didn’t even make it to the Oscars shortlist. Meanwhile, the pop-folk/Americana ballad “Carolina” was her one project with an actual shot at a nomination from the Academy, following a number of nods from other organizations like the Hollywood Foreign Press and the Critics Choice Association. There was also David O. Russell’s Amsterdam, where the “Anti-Hero” singer co-stars, and which was an early contender, before the critics tore down any hopes of a successful awards season.

One fan has theorized that the lack of a push from Swift was an attempt to distance herself from any negative publicity surrounding Delia Owens, the author of the book Where the Crawdads Sing is based on. Owens is wanted for questioning in relation to a murder case in Zambia.

I think she topped campaigning for carolina when it became problematic because of the book’s author — annie (taylor’s version) 🧣🎸🚬 (@speakkiwii) January 24, 2023

Others think the issue are the films Swift has chosen to attach herself to, and not necessarily the music she has written for them, since two of her Best Original Song contenders are objectively great, in production, lyricism and vocals. “Beautiful Ghosts” from the comically bad live action adaption of the musical Cats also missed out on the Oscars, despite securing a nod at the Globes in 2020.

two amazing songs that went unrecognized because of the films they were attached to… pic.twitter.com/N8doYbI6rU — Usman ★ (@taysfavcardigan) January 24, 2023

it’s a real shame tbh because carolina is an amazing song and properly captures the film it’s attached to, it’s just a shame crawdads was critically panned despite its good performance at the box office — james 🕛| fan account (@fearIessummers) January 24, 2023

Where the Crawdads Sing wasn’t exactly a masterpiece, but “Carolina” was a beautiful capsule of its story’s themes and tone, swifties believe.

Carolina was snubbed at the Oscars! Taylor dreamed that song to life right out of the book. It deserved the recognition — chels 🫶🏼 (@rumorzfrominez) January 24, 2023

“Carolina” still has a shot at winning a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media when the music awards air on Feb. 5. It’s up against fellow industry giants Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, among others.