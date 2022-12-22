Swifties left fuming after ‘All Too Well’ gets shut out of the Oscars

The Academy released the shortlists for the 95th Oscars on Wednesday, and despite Taylor Swift‘s inclusion in the Best Original Song category for her Where the Crawdads Sing theme “Carolina,” the musician’s fans weren’t best pleased about her absence elsewhere.

Swift, who has recently ventured into the world of directing, submitted the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well” for the category of Best Live-Action Short Film. However, the Academy chose not to select it for the final round of contenders, which means there’s no chance it will be nominated when the time comes. Swifties were, of course, not happy.

this is so disheartening oh my goodness https://t.co/2SGnygNxLk — Tomi 🏹 (@archerenigma) December 22, 2022

what the fuck is fucking wrong with you @TheAcademy ????????????? https://t.co/NGEw7AmA1T — SOMOS CAMPEONES MUNDIAL ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jenniespet13) December 22, 2022

However, they seem to agree on one thing: this will only motivate the artist to make her upcoming feature film directorial debut the best she possibly can.

i hope this pisses her tf off because her best work always happens when she’s trying to prove a point😭😭i fear mother gets a little lazy when she hasn’t been snubbed in a while😔 https://t.co/DXuBs3swgg — ellie (gen z puriteen) is seeing taylor swift!!! (@radfemswiftie) December 22, 2022

she’s gone be so mad she gone make the greatest film ever https://t.co/6Wh3ez15Pq pic.twitter.com/PrLlD5l3dH — omzo (@sadfolklorian) December 22, 2022

A good portion of fans decided to look at the bigger picture, as they understood that Swift’s campaign for her short film was mostly a way to get her name into the conversation, ahead of her big entrance into the film industry.

all too well short film getting snubbed at the oscars is definitely sad bcs it deserved at least a nom but then again I think the main focus for this campaign was to get taylor's name out there to the film industry people imo her focus was always the film she's gonna direct next — zozo🕛 || fan account || (@zoenchanted) December 21, 2022

I think what many people including Swifties believed was that all that was for All too well when it actually was just to put herself among film sphere to talk about her new found passion and how it was ignited by All too well especially so i don’t see need to take it as drag https://t.co/nvf45mSY0f — sensual bush 🕰 | dm me for fb (@folklush29) December 21, 2022

All Too Well: The Short Film won Video of the Year and Best Direction at the 2022 Video Music Awards, making her the first musician to win for a video they directed. It’s also been nominated for Best Music Video at the Grammys, for which it is one of the favorites.

With All Too Well, Swift got to experience a part of the festival circuit, with screenings at Tribeca and TIFF, and network with fellow directors like Guillermo del Toro, as well as with Martin McDonagh for Variety‘s Directors on Directors series.

As with everything she has ever done, Taylor Swift is not kidding around when it comes to this new passion, and judging by her track record, this will most likely not be the last time we hear “Taylor Swift” and “Oscars” uttered in the same sentence.