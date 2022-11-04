Taylor Swift gives Swifties a major dose of dopamine with a new update for The Eras Tour

On Nov. 1, 2022, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced her latest tour, which is henceforth known as The Eras Tour. Marking over 15 years since her first-ever album, The Eras tour will transport attendees through several musical eras of the 32-year-old’s illustrious career. Swift’s discography spans multiple genres — ranging from country and folk to synth-pop and country pop — and her lyrics often convey difficult emotions and scenarios, such as heartbreak, loss, grief, and sorrow. After the announcement was made, Swift’s social media following immediately went crazy for the opportunity to see the superstar live — whether it be the first time or the fifth time.

Swift hasn’t been on tour since 2018 when she performed songs from her album Reputation. Sadly, she was supposed to tour in 2020, but unforeseen circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic meant that her stadium performances to promote Lover were canceled. Following the immense success of her studio albums Folklore and Evermore, Swift — during her hiatus from touring — has released three more studio albums in Midnight and deluxe re-recordings of Fearless and Red.

The Eras Tour will begin in March 2023 in the US, beginning in Glendale, AZ. Swift has even snagged the likes of Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE, and HAIM to open.

On Nov. 4, just three days later, Swift posted an updated tour date sheet, which added eight more dates to the schedule.

UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour 😆https://t.co/KFuqvr0hhO pic.twitter.com/4LTYSnwKJO — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 4, 2022

All dates highlighted in blue were recently added, all of which were extra nights in the same locations, likely in preparation for tickets to sell out on the other days. The dates include the likes of Nashville, TN; Tampa, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Foxborough, MA; East Rutherford, NJ; Seattle, WA; Santa Clara, CA; and Los Angeles, CA.

Here is the complete list of tour dates — including the recent additions — and their opening acts:



03/18 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium (with Paramore, GAYLE)

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium (with beabadoobee, GAYLE)

04/01 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (with beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

04/02 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (with beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

04/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (with beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

04/15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (with beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

04/22 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (with beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (with beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (with beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

05/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (with Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (with Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (with Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (with Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (with Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

05/19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (with Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

05/20 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (with Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

05/21 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (with Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

05/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (with Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

05/27 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (with Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)

05/28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (with Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (with girl in red, OWENN)

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (with girl in red, OWENN)

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field (with girl in red, OWENN)

06/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium (with girl in red, OWENN)

06/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (with girl in red, OWENN)

07/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium (with MUNA, Gracie Abrams)

07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (with MUNA, Gracie Abrams)

07/15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High (with MUNA, Gracie Abrams)

07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field (with HAIM, Gracie Abrams)

07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field (with HAIM, Gracie Abrams)

07/28 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium (with HAIM, Gracie Abrams)

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium (with HAIM, Gracie Abrams)

08/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (with HAIM, OWENN)

08/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (with HAIM, OWENN)

08/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (with HAIM, GAYLE)

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 15, but Swifties have two options for pre-sale registration: Ticketmaster Verified Fan and Capital One Presale.