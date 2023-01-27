The 10 best Panic! At the Disco songs to get fans through the band’s breakup

Brendon Urie announced that 2023 would mark the end of Panic! At the Disco. After 19 years of releasing music and multiple band members leaving the group for a variety of reasons, Urie became the last remaining member and decided that it was time to do other things.

While most disappointed fans said good riddance after the underwhelming release of Viva Las Vengeance, there will be those who will miss this band’s existence. They did release numerous bangers throughout the years, and it will be sad to see another emo icon split.

To celebrate the band’s final chapter, here is a list of songs worth revisiting to celebrate and remember the times when they’ve blessed us with amazing music.

10. “(Just a) Simple Sponge” from The SpongeBob Musical

In case you didn’t know, Urie wrote the song “(Just a) Simple Sponge” for the The SpongeBob Musical. Sure, he didn’t perform the song, but it was really cool that he and other rock legends were asked to write songs for the Broadway adaptation. It might not have the elements of other Panic! At the Disco songs, but it is worth listening to.

9. “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2

It was a shock to know that Panic! At The Disco was able to do an official cover for Frozen 2‘s “Into the Unknown.” It had the same melody as the original, yet Urie added his recognizable vocal flare to his performance. The best part is that he has the vocal range to reach the song’s highest notes, meaning that he didn’t have to compromise his performance. If your kids are still into Frozen, use this song to slowly transition them into fans, then break their hearts when they learn that Panic! At the Disco is over.

8 “ME!” by Taylor Swift

Asides from Disney, Panic! At The Disco was able to perform with Taylor Swift in her 2019 single, “ME!” Not only was Urie a featured artist for a song, but he also had a major role in the music video. The two sang and danced side by side, and the video reached nearly 400 million views since its release. It was also cool to listen to Swift sing alongside Urie. It wasn’t a duet we asked for, but it happened.

7. “Victorious”

“Victorious” was seen as one of Panic! At The Disco’s greatest hits. Released in 2015 as the single from their second album single album, Death of a Bachelor, the music video depicts a boxer who has to deal with a breakup after winning a fight. Throughout the music, it shows how anyone can feel like a winner by doing small things like helping the elderly or moving on with someone new. This is a perfect song to play to celebrate the small things in life.

6. “High Hopes”

You might have heard this song a lot lately on social media. “High Hopes” was praised for its upbeat tone and use of brass instruments in a pop song. It’s a good song to play when you feel down and need some positivity in your life. It’s celebratory, positive, and energetic, not to mention, it received over one billion streams on Spotify, making it the most streamed song the band has ever released.

5. “Emperor’s New Clothes”

The music video for “Emperor’s New Clothes” is the visual embodiment of the idea that Panic! At the Disco walked so Lil Nas X can run. This music video shocked fans. It started with bits from “This is Gospel” and transitioned to the horror-esqe visual of Brendan Urie slowly transforming into the Devil. It is cinematic and dramatic, yet you find yourself re-watching the video just to see how this person slowly changes in each cut and stone-like movement.

4. “The Ballad of Mona Lisa”

Another Panic! At the Disco classic that is on par with “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” is “The Ballad of Mona Lisa.” According to Urie on Genius, this was written before he saw the iconic painting in person in France. One could say that the song is about his experience seeing the Mona Lisa in person. The music video has a mix of multiple themes such as steampunk, funerals, western, and vampires, and keen-eyed fans would notice some similarities to “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.” There is so much happening in the music video, yet the song is absolutely catchy and worth relistening.

3. “Ready to Go (Get Me Out of My Mind)”

Another song worth listening to when reminiscing about Panic! At the Disco is the song “Ready To Go (Get Me Out of my Mind)” or “Ready to Go” for short. Released in 2011, the song had a high-energy melody with catchy and memorable lyrics that you will be singing to this day. If you have kids and are having a children’s movie night, this song was the end credits for the 2011 film, The Smurfs.

2. “This Is Gospel”

“This is Gospel” is one of Panic! At the Disco’s most iconic tracks. Perhaps this is something fans could listen to if they’re not over the breakup news. According to Urie on Genius, the song was about Panic!’s former drummer, Spencer. He said that he felt helpless watching his friend suffer from alcohol and drug addiction. Urie also revealed that he showed it to his former bandmate who appreciated him for writing that. In the end, this song is somewhat dedicated to the drummer who Urie saw as family.

1. “I Write Sins Not Tragedies”

Of course, it’s not a Panic! At the Disco listicle without mentioning this song. “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” was released in 2006 and is seen as an absolute classic. This song will make Panic! At the Disco fans feel old, yet it’s iconic for a reason. The music video depicts a wedding, but it was revealed that the bride was having an affair. In 2022, Variety added this song as one of the “best emo songs of all times.”

Panic! At the Disco will be remembered for its catchy, energetic music, interesting song titles, and performances. While it is sad to see the band take its final bow, their songs will forever be timeless, especially the earlier ones that remain on every emo playlist in existence. Hopefully, they’ll follow My Chemical Romance’s playbook in the future and do a reunion tour for all the remaining emos out there.