As the 2022 Grammys take place just a week after the Oscars and the slap seen around the world, it was inevitable that the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock would be referenced in some capacity at music’s night of nights.

Naturally, the joke came rolling in before the main ceremony even began. LeVar Burton, who was helming the pre-show award handouts, prefaced his introduction to the next presenter, comedian Nate Bargatze, by cheekily referencing the slap.

“I want to warn you all that our next presenter is a comedian. If you know what I mean. So I need to caution everybody: Remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourself. Alright?” Nate Bargatze

After Bargatze’s introduction, the comedian took to the stage wearing an oversized black helmet, proving one can never be too cautious.

“They said comedians have to wear these now at award shows during their joke parts…It doesn’t even cover your face, I think it just focuses where you would hit me.”

Smith walked on stage to slap Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, a look she dons due to her living with alopecia.

The fallout of the slap continues to build, with Smith resigning from the Academy as a result. Since then, two of the actor’s forthcoming productions — Bad Boys 4 and Fast and Loose — have reportedly been put on hold.