‘This isn’t politics’: Does Nelly support Donald Trump?

Donald Trump’s journey to the Oval has revealed the true motives of some of America’s favorite artists. First Carrie Underwood shocked the people by leaning to the left, and now Nelly’s subtle alignment with Trump has also brought in a heap of backlash.

Regarding politics, fans are often curious about where their favorite celebrities stand. However, when Nelly announced he’d perform at Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration, it stirred up more drama than a reality TV reunion special. Social media lit up like a firework show, with some praising his patriotism, while others accused him of turning his back on the Black community. Altogether, this left many wondering where the singer really stands.

Did Nelly turn his back on the Black community?

I’m beyond disgusted at Snoop and Nelly. I expect that clown tap dancing shit from Rick Ross and Soulja boy. But snoop and Nelly?! Saying fuck you to the black community by publicly supporting a man that makes it clear he don’t like us nor care about us is insane. NIP WOULD NEVER pic.twitter.com/6umKMtYXNt — Khaleelah 💋 (@khaleelahsworld) January 18, 2025

Nelly is slated to perform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball, one of three official events celebrating Trump’s return to office. Sharing the stage with acts like Jason Aldean, Billy Ray Cyrus, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and the Village People, Nelly defended his decision despite the backlash. Critics argue the timing is particularly tone-deaf since the event falls on Martin Luther King Day, a day dedicated to celebrating civil rights and racial equality.

The backlash was swift and brutal. Social media comments ranged from accusations of “tap dancing for white supremacy” to outright disappointment from fans. One fan said, “I’m beyond disgusted at Snoop and Nelly. I expect that clown tap dancing shit from Rick Ross and Soulja boy. But snoop and Nelly?! Saying f–k you to the black community by publicly supporting a man that makes it clear he don’t like us nor care about us is insane. NIP WOULD NEVER.”

Nelly’s defence: “I respect the office”

During a live stream chat with fellow rapper Willie D, Nelly addressed the criticism head-on. According to him, this isn’t about endorsing Trump’s politics. Instead, he claims to see it as honoring the office of the presidency. Also, he made it clear he’d accept the same gig from President Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris if they asked.

This isn’t politics. The politics, for me, is over… He’s the President. He won! It is an honor for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office…I’m not doing this for money; I’m doing this because it’s an honor. I respect the office.

So is Nelly on team Trump?

Watching clips of Snoop, Nelly, Rick Ross & Soulja Boy perform at Trump’s inauguration like pic.twitter.com/mb6BYGQAhm — Red Rolls, White Ceiling (@JTriplett0825) January 18, 2025

The answer depends on how you interpret his actions. Based on his own words, Nelly isn’t endorsing Trump or his policies. He’s performing out of respect for the Presidency, not the person in office. However, back in 2017, Nelly admitted he wasn’t a fan of Trump’s presidency. He even joked that Trump’s presidency ruined his ability to enjoy staying at Trump hotels. Fast forward to 2025, and while Nelly’s tone hasn’t exactly shifted toward support for Trump’s policies, his claim of respecting the Presidency as an institution isn’t convincing to his many fans.

Social media users argue that performing for Trump sends a message of support, whether Nelly admits it or not. For some, the decision feels like a betrayal, especially given Trump’s history of controversial remarks about Black and Latino communities. In the eyes of many, his decision to perform at the inauguration is hard to separate from Trump’s divisive legacy.

