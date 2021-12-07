Twitter reacts to Olivia Rodrigo’s first-ever tour announcement

Olivia Rodrigo fans are practicing those high notes in “deja vu,” because the hit singer announced her first headlining tour today.

Rodrigo’s tour kicks off in April of next year, and she’s so excited to be hitting the road. Her guests include Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen – with their specific dates announced on the poster Rodrigo shared on social media.

This will be Rodrigo’s first tour, which may come as a surprise considering her massive success, but she blew up with “Driver’s License” nearly into a year quarantine and released the Grammy-nominated album Sour a few short months later.

Tickets for the shows will undoubtedly go quickly, and fans are already signing up for the verified fan program on Ticket Master. Once they’re done with that, they’re heading to Twitter to share their excitement for the tour and what they’re prepared to do to attain tickets.

From fans who think they deserve tickets most — thanks Spotify wrapped, and those who aren’t afraid to show their love for Rodrigo among her younger fans — here’s what Twitter is saying about the Sour Tour.

Tbh I deserve tickets pic.twitter.com/gzJ5dukVac — chloe (@jedimasterdaisy) December 6, 2021

These fans aren’t afraid to fight teenagers for tickets to the Sour Tour.

really excited to fight some teenagers for #SourTour tickets. pic.twitter.com/5GZjxZnCjI — ashley hufford (she/her) (@ashleyhufford) December 6, 2021

Seriously, we’ve been going shopping on Black Friday for years; we’ve been training for this moment.

me fighting 13yr olds for olivia rodrigo tour tickets pic.twitter.com/FEX9PH6qit — caroline 🪴 (@hrryingreen) December 6, 2021

Some fans know that tickets to the tour will immediately boost their mood, and we totally get it, but they should be prepared for a face full of runny eyeliner whether or not they score tickets.

Fans are incredibly grateful to Olivid Rodrigo today — and always.

If the Sour Tour audience looks a lot like this, we’re not judging anyone. We’re ready to jam with other fans of all ages.

this is what olivia rodrigo’s tour audience is gonna look like pic.twitter.com/8oV33kdszt — ً (@_____gabrieI) December 6, 2021

me attending olivia rodrigo’s sour tour pic.twitter.com/oFJOU3qqIm — toekneepraysick (@tonypraysick) December 6, 2021

Did you sign up for the verified fan program on Ticketmaster yet? Do you plan to see Olivia Rodrigo in concert next year? Let’s talk about it.