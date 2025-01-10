What happened to Brockhampton?

The year was 2017, and suddenly, a new boy band was, well… everywhere. Shopping malls, social media, Spotify ads — you name it. Brockhampton had arrived and made their presence known and for all the right reasons.

Hailed by SVD as the first “DIY” boy band, Brockhampton quickly became an internet sensation. Their fresh sound, youthful energy, and relatability were just a few of the reasons why everyone seemed to be listening to them. Tracks like “SUGAR” became inescapable, playing in chain clothing stores and all over the internet — the art collective allure was working. However, that meteoric rise to fame might have also been the underlying cause of their eventual downfall.

In 2022, the group announced a hiatus, and that’s exactly where they’ve stayed ever since. Fast forward to 2024, and there’s still no news from the boy band that reignited the love for hip-hop collectives. Here’s why.

Why did Brockhampton disappear?

Allegedly, the reason for Brockhampton’s hiatus is very simple: the members’ wish to pursue solo careers. After six years together, all twelve members reportedly wanted to prioritize their individual projects over group activities. However, there might have been more beneath the surface than simple artistic exploration, and the reasons behind their hiatus could be more complex than they may seem.

In fact, we dare say that the rise and fall of Brockhampton can be attributed to quite a large number of reasons, starting with what fans may believe was the beginning of the downfall: the fair yet impactful removal of one of the most important members in the group — Ameer Vann.

In May 2018, Vann faced serious accusations of sexual misconduct and assault, including allegations involving a minor. Although the rapper vehemently denied these claims — admitting only to having a manipulative nature — the damage to his reputation and the group’s image was significant. By the end of the month, Brockhampton had decided to remove him from the group, and as of today, Vann has not been formally charged in connection with these allegations.

While this decision was necessary and justified, his departure took a considerable toll on the group’s cohesion and creative trajectory, and following Ameer’s removal, Brockhampton struggled with issues surrounding his prior contributions and the group’s overall image. They canceled several festival appearances and tour dates, attempting to regroup after this major setback. Despite teasing new music and concerts, those plans never materialized until today.

The Hilltop also attributes Brockhampton’s breakup to internal issues behind the scenes. As one might expect, in a creative collective with thirteen (later twelve) members, artistic visions don’t always align. While the dynamic worked initially, The Hilltop cites “unhealthy competition between band members” and “interpersonal issues” as key factors contributing to their disbandment.

Ultimately, Brockhampton fell victim to the same fate that has plagued many boy bands: sudden fame sparked greater ambition, which led to disagreements and a growing desire for independence among members. This became even more complicated after they lost of one of the group’s most essential members, but perhaps one day we’ll see them reunite — but for now, that day still feels far off.

