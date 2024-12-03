What infection does Elton John have?

Sir Elton John is no longer able to see. The legendary singer-songwriter and pianist, known for his many hit songs such as “Tiny Dancer” and “Your Song” (as well as his signature sunglasses), revealed during the West End debut of The Devil Wears Prada musical that an eye infection has caused him to lose his vision.

More than his ability to see, his condition has also limited his capacity to engage in the creative process of his work as an artist. Speaking to the audience at London’s Dominion Theatre during the premiere on Dec. 1 John said, “As some of you may know, I have had issues, and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed it.”

Accompanied by his husband, David Furnish, the musician expressed gratitude for the support he received, adding that his hearing allowed him to enjoy the musical even though he was not able to see the production, according to Rolling Stone.

Elton John’s eye health problems

Elton John speaks about losing eyesight at the gala performance of "The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical."https://t.co/VfHz70eXBP pic.twitter.com/KeTv5lAmVP — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 2, 2024

John’s vision problems reportedly began earlier in the summer when he contracted what he described as a “severe” infection in his right eye. By September, his condition had worsened, leaving his vision in that eye critically impaired. While his left eye retains some sight, it too is limited, making day-to-day activities challenging for him. During a Good Morning America interview in November, John revealed his major health struggle, saying, “It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see.”

Despite the singer’s harrowing condition, he appeared hopeful about recovery in his interview, saying, “There’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK.” However, he admitted that his journey was slow and uncertain and so his work was significantly affected. “But I’m kind of stuck in the moment because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording… I don’t know. Because I can’t see a lyric, for start.”

Understanding eye infections

The “Rocket Man” hitmaker has not disclosed the specific infection he has, so it’s hard to tell exactly what condition badly affected his eyesight. Eye infections can range from common and treatable to rare and potentially vision-threatening. The most prevalent, conjunctivitis — commonly called “pink eye” — is typically caused by viruses, bacteria, or allergens. While uncomfortable, it rarely leads to permanent vision loss, according to The Conversation.

There are more serious infections, such as orbital cellulitis, endophthalmitis, and infectious keratitis, that could have caused John’s vision loss. Though considered rare, these demand immediate medical attention because such conditions can cause swelling, severe pain, or vision loss if untreated. For example, keratitis, which is typically linked to poor contact lens hygiene or exposure to contaminated water, can lead to inflammation of the cornea as a result of bacterial, viral, fungal, or parasitic infections.

Elton John cancels April and May shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas after hospitalization for a serious infection https://t.co/LKDPXRPs2G pic.twitter.com/4p4R0ClfzI — CNN (@CNN) April 25, 2017

Since the eyes are very important to everyday functioning, experts recommend prompt medical care at the onset of the problem. Good hygiene and preventative measures are also encouraged. Regular handwashing, avoiding eye rubbing, and not sharing personal items like towels or makeup are paramount. For contact lens wearers, proper cleaning and avoiding overuse is necessary. Using preservative-free artificial tears and maintaining lid hygiene are also recommended.

John’s health challenges are not limited to his eyes. Over the years, the Grammy winner has faced various medical issues, including multiple hospitalizations and chronic ailments. By being open about his struggles, John has helped raise awareness about his health conditions. His resilience has also sparked hope among other people going through similar battles.

