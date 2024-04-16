What is Doja Cat’s Coachella setlist?

Another year, another swathe of eye-grabbing headlines coming out of Coachella, this time relating to its 23rd edition currently taking place in Indio, California.

The first weekend of the festival, which ran from April 12 to April 14, played host to an array of memorable moments, from sightings of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to surprise on stage appearances by Will Smith and Olivia Rodrigo.

Even amid an already buzzy event like Coachella, it’s the headliners who garner the most attention. From Beyoncé’s world-stopping and history-making headlining performance in 2018 to Frank Ocean’s much less beloved Coachella set in 2023, whoever sits atop the festival bill has some pretty big shoes to fill.

This year, the honor went to Doja Cat, who headlined Coachella 2024 alongside Lana Del Rey and Tyler, The Creator. The rapper and singer performed at the festival fresh off her most recent fourth studio album Scarlet, which spawned hits like “Paint The Town Red”, “Agora Hills” and “Demons”, but also saw Doja Cat endure a wave of conspiracy theories and so-called satanist backlash.

Much of her Coachella set list was informed by this album, which meant that radio hits from its predecessor, Planet Her, were relatively few and far between. “Say So”, for example, did not appear on Doja Cat’s set list, and neither did her fellow smash hit “Kiss Me More” (featuring SZA). In fact, fans only got two songs from Doja Cat’s Planet Her era, namely in “Need To Know” and “Ain’t Sh**”.

The rapper performed one song from her 2018 debut album Amala, “Tia Tamera”, with the rest of her Coachella set list populated only by songs from both Scarlet and its deluxe edition, which included seven new tracks and was released on April 5, 2024.

For extra measure, Doja Cat brought out a slew of collaborators during her Coachella set, including South African vocal group The Joy (who performed “Shutcho”) and fellow rappers 21 Savage and Teezo Touchdown, who performed “N.H.I.E.” and “MASC”, respectively.

For his part, A$AP Rocky also appeared during Doja Cat’s performance for a rendition of their collaborative track “URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!”. Some highlights from Doja Cat’s set included the bodysuit made out of hair that she wore in the earlier moments, and her performance of some tracks while dancing in mud on stage.

See the full setlist for Doja Cat’s 2024 headlining Coachella performance below (per Setlist.fm).

Doja Cat’s Coachella 2024 setlist

“ACKNOWLEDGE ME” (live debut)

“Shutcho” (with The Joy)

“Demons”

“Tia Tamera” (shortened)

“F*ck the Girls (FTG)”

“Gun”

“OKLOSER” (live debut)

“Ouchies”

“N.H.I.E.” (with 21 Savage) (live debut)

“Attention”

“97”

“Balut”

“Need To Know”

“MASC” (with Teezo Touchdown) (live debut)

“Streets”

“Agora Hills”

“Ain’t Shit”

“WYM Freestyle”

“URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!” (With ASAP Rocky) (live debut)

“Paint The Town Red”

“Wet Vagina” (encore)

