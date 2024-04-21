When and why did Steve Perry leave Journey?

Journey helped set the soundtrack for the 1970s and 1980s, with hits that are still remembered as some of the best songs ever written. However, the band couldn’t count on lead singer Steve Perry for most of their existence.

Recommended Videos

Journey was formed in 1973, a union of several experienced musicians trying to create a new sound experience. As the jazz fusion project didn’t work as well as Journey had hoped, the band was forced to experiment with new genres and invite new members. The version of Journey we all know and love began in 1977 when Perry joined as the band’s lead singer and songwriter. As the frontman, he made history, using his vocal talents to turn hits such as “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Open Arms” into the anthems of a generation.

Though Journey’s explosive success established them as one of the biggest musical influences of the 1980s, Perry left the band in 1987. It would be the first time, but not the last, that Perry and Journey went in different directions.

Why did Steve Perry leave Journey in 1987?

In 1987, Journey was at the peak of its success. Since Perry joined the band, they released hit after hit, attracting millions of fans to their live performances worldwide. However, to fans’ despair, Perry left Journey to pursue a solo career.

The lead singer position gave Perry the attention he needed to ensure he would succeed in his solo career. Furthermore, since Perry had creative differences with Journey, he could focus his creative energy by flying solo without making concessions or negotiating with other band members. In addition, things were somewhat tense within the band before Perry’s departure, with the lead singer firing founding bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith during the recording of 1986’s Raised on Radio — the two would return to the band in 1995. Hence, his departure wasn’t entirely shocking. Still, Perry’s absence impacted Journey.

Journey would remain popular without Perry, but they never repeated the success of their 1980s run. Likewise, Perry is mainly remembered for the songs he wrote or co-wrote for the band, not for his solo career. Unsurprisingly, though, he would rejoin the group in 1995, a new partnership that lasted only three years.

Why Steve Perry and Journey parted ways in 1998?

With Perry back in the folder, Journey launched a new studio album in 1996, Trial by Fire. The album got three charting singles and a Grammy nomination, with fans eager to see the band hitting the road again for a new world tour. The tour plans derailed after Perry’s ski accident in the same year. He needed hip surgery to get back on stage in time for the tour, which he refused to get. His Journey companions waited for him until 1998, post which they decided the band’s future was more important than the selfish decisions of a single person.

The same year Journey hired voice-lookalike Steve Augeri, forging a successful partnership until 2006. In 2007, singer Arnel Pineda became the band’s lead singer, a role that is still his. As for Perry, he showed up on a few special presentations with the team but has primarily remained in the shadows. His story is a bitter reminder that a band is bigger than its frontman, no matter how important they think they are.

Source disclaimer: The article above is partly based on the book The Untold Story of Journey by Neil Daniels.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more