WhereIsBritney Trends After Britney Spears Apparently Deletes Her Instagram

“I’ve waited 13 years and I’m counting for my freedom,” were some of the last words Britney Spears posted on her Instagram account before it suddenly vanished from the platform. While it cannot be confirmed, it is possible that the famous musician deleted her account. Her Instagram was previously used as a way to let fans know she was doing okay, causing a lot of concern among her fans.

The entirety of her last post read as follows:

“Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else… I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!!” Spears wrote in her caption alongside a screenshot of the article. “No … you’re not alone and no … you’re not crazy !!!! People need to hear this before it’s TOO LATE !!!! I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!!”

With her father stepping down from her conservatorship recently, it’s even more confusing as to why she has suddenly vanished from the platform. The last time #WhereIsBritney trended on Twitter was in 2019 when it had been discovered that Spears had been placed in a facility.

While we have no news yet, Britney Spears is set to appear in court for her next conservatorship hearing on September 29th. Hopefully, we’ll see her safe and sound before then.