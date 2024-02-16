Who did Taylor Swift donate money to?

Days after the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory celebration on Feb. 14, 2024, two juveniles remained in custody. Taylor Swift, meanwhile, whose relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dominated the NFL season, pledged her help.

At least twenty-two people were injured in the incident, and one person died. The person killed in the shooting was 44-year-old Kansas City radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, also known as Elizabeth Galvan. According to The New York Times, KC authorities have said they believe the shooting erupted from a fight or dispute between the individuals involved, and was not motivated by extremism or terrorism.

After Lopez-Galvan’s death, her station KKFI 90.1 FM released a statement that said, “This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community.” Meanwhile, Lopez-Galvan’s brother, Beto Lopez, told ABC News, “We woke up this morning excited, and the last thing we ever expected was to have a tragedy in our family.”

Taylor donated $100K to Lopez-Galvan’s family

Taylor Swift contributed $100,000 to a GoFundMe page set up for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade earlier this week. https://t.co/BM5ezDw8Wl — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 16, 2024 via Rolling Stone/X

According to Rolling Stone, Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the Lisa Lopez-Galvan family’s GoFundMe page. Swift included a note along with her money pledged, “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift.” Swift’s representatives confirmed to Variety that the message and the donation came from the star.

According to Lopez-Galvan’s GoFundMe page, proceeds would benefit the family. Swift attended 13 Chiefs games during the NFL season, including the Super Bowl, and was likely motivated to contribute through her relationship with Travis Kelce and possibly Lopez-Galvan’s work in radio. The GoFundMe says Lisa is survived by two children and her husband of more than 20 years.