Who Is Ed Sheeran’s Wife?

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Ed Sheeran. The 30-year-old English singer first burst onto the music scene in 2010 when live performances from his EPs, Loose Change and Songs I Wrote With Amy, were posted to YouTube. The videos soon caught the attention of fans, celebrities, and record labels. He would then go on to dominate charts with singles like “Thinking Out Loud” and “The Shape Of You” before announcing that he was taking a break in 2016.

Little did we know, he was taking time off to solidify his love life. He would then return to the world a year later to reveal that he was engaged. Fast forward five years later, and Ed Sheeran is now happily married with a kid. Not much is known about his wife, so the biggest question is: who is this woman that made the “I See Fire” singer take a break from music?

One thing is for sure: Cherry Seaborn is not a stranger to Sheeran and their relationship was a long time in the making. Ever seen one of those romantic dramas where the guy has had a crush on a girl since high school and when they meet later on in life, he finally gets a chance to prove his love to her? Well, Ed Sheeran’s situation is a bit like that.

According to Brides magazine, the two lovebirds have actually known each other since they were children, but never really connected on an intimate level until adulthood. That didn’t stop Sheeran from secretly making her his musical muse for many of his love songs, like “Photograph” and “End Game.” Unfortunately, Seaborn was too busy at the time to notice.

After coming to the United States to attend Duke University, Seaborn pursued her Master’s degree while she played Division 1 field hockey for the university. Once she graduated, Seaborn began working in New York on Wall Street for the accounting firm, Deloitte, until she transferred to the firm’s London office in 2016. Her reason? She had just reconnected with Sheeran the year before and, apparently, things were starting to heat up.

While Seaborn was living in New York, Sheeran was dominating charts and touring the U.S. with fellow pop star Taylor Swift. In fact, it was actually at Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July bash in Rhode Island that Seaborn and Sheeran would finally reconnect.

“I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ Sheeran recalled in an interview with People magazine.

Afterward, the couple began a brief long-distance relationship but it was Seaborn’s move back to London in 2016 that ultimately prompted Sheeran to take a break from music. The two would then spend the year together as they traveled across the world to strengthen their relationship. Apparently, it worked. In 2017, Sheeran would announce his engagement on Instagram.

A year later, the couple would tie the knot and officially become husband and wife in a secret ceremony in December of 2018. At the end of August of 2020, the couple would welcome their first child, a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran (wow, that’s a long name) into the world.

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter,” Sheeran wrote in his Instagram post on Sept. 1, 2020. “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.”

I know they say fairy tales aren’t real, but you have to admit that Seaborn and Sheeran’s story is definitely one for the books. Considering how crazy how relationships can be for big-name artists like Sheeran, this is certainly one of the better love stories. It goes without saying that congratulations are in order for Ed Sheeran’s determination. After all the songs he’s made about Seaborn, it seems he was able to finally manifest his destiny.