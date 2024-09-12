Who performed at the VMAs 2024?

It’s a big month in entertainment. September 2024 contains a huge number of events and releases, from the long-awaited Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Disney’s Agatha All Along to two separate awards ceremonies in the same week.

Both the VMAs and the Emmy Awards are set to kick off between the second and third week of September, and fans of both events can hardly keep their heads on straight. With so many performers tapped to appear, and so many major announcements to look forward to, music and television fans are overwhelmed but overjoyed.

The 2024 VMAs, which occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 11, started things off strong with a string of mega-talented performers. Huge stars, ranging from longtime legends to up-and-comers, performed across the evening, ensuring that it was one to remember.

Every performer from the 2024 VMAs

The VMAs are always a big deal, but in the years since COVID — and in the midst of a stressful election cycle — people are more reliant than ever on these vital means of distraction. A night of stunning performances and deserving victories kept music fans glued to their televisions, particularly as they watched several of the night’s winners take to the stage to showcase just how talented they are.

The night’s performers included Brazilian singer and songwriter Anitta, who took to the stage alongside Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, and Tiago PZK. Benson Boone, whose belter “Beautiful Things” has been a viral sensation for months, also graced the evening with his vocals, as did Camila Cabello, who bid adieu to her ex, Shawn Mendes, via a performance of “Godspeed.”

Chappell Roan, whose popularity has exploded over the last year, likewise took to the stage, as did award-magnet and longtime rap legend Eminem. Fellow rapper GloRilla also appeared, and dazzled fans despite a minor wardrobe malfunction mid-way through her performance. They were joined by a stunningly attired Halsey, who performed “Ego” for the crowd to enjoy, along with Jessie Murph, whose Extended Play Stage took the audience by storm.

Also among the performing lineup were Colombian singer KAROL G, the timeless Lenny Kravitz, who also took home the award for “Best Rock,” and K-pop group LE SSERAFIM, which opened up the show. LISA, a Thai rapper and singer, likewise took home a lofty award, and even LL COOL J showed up to lend his talent to the night.

Megan Thee Stallion maintained her streak of mega-stardom with an eye-catching performance of her own, and Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro likely earned some fresh fans following his time on stage. Last on our list are Teddy Swims, who likewise performed an “Extended Play Stage,” and Shawn Mendes, who debuted a new song — “Nobody Knows” — at the event. Sabrina Carpenter, among the biggest up and coming singers out there, similarly made an appearance, and honored Madonna by donning the same vintage gown the Queen of Pop herself wore to the 1991 Oscars.

The entire evening was an event to behold, and it was elevated massively by the stars who showed up to perform. They dazzled audiences with their eye-catching looks and thrilling performances, leaving a high bar to be matched when next year’s VMAs roll around.

