Why is my Spotify Wrapped not showing up? How to fix missing data

Spotify Wrapped is a yearly treat to celebrate the globe’s top artists, hide in shame at being in the top 0.001 percent listeners of the Wicked soundtrack, and compare notes. But some people have reported theirs isn’t working.

Recommended Videos

Whether you’re trying to access Spotify Wrapped 2024 on a computer or mobile device, there are some tricky reasons why you might not have received your music and podcast slideshow. There are several fixes to try so you don’t miss out on all the fun, though.

Why Wrapped isn’t working

Image via Spotify

Wrapped may not be working because of the dates you used Spotify this year, an outdated version of the app, or how you’re accessing the data. Aside from that, plain old bugs randomly affecting some users may also be at play.

Some users have described an issue where they open their Wrapped, the page says “something went wrong,” then reloads, similarly to 2023 issues. “I tried to open my Wrapped earlier and it said something went wrong and I had to reload but when I did it, didn’t work,” one person wrote. “I also tried to reset my phone but also nothing. Finally, I logged out of my account and logged back in to see if that would work but now my Wrapped option is gone completely.”

How to fix Spotify Wrapped if it’s not showing up

Image via Spotify

Spotify says, “Wrapped and some Wrapped features may not be available to all users, as they’re subject to specific eligibility criteria” and to “make sure you’re on the latest version of the Spotify app to see all the cool stuff.” So, if you’ve updated to the latest version (Android version 8.8.96.476, iOS version 8.8.94) to no avail, try the below troubleshooting methods.

Use a mobile device

Spotify Wrapped is only available on the mobile app or browser, which means it’s not viewable on a PC at the time of writing. To access it on the app, tap Home, select the Wrapped feed, then tap Your Wrapped to enter the stories view.

On a mobile browser, go to https://www.spotify.com/us/wrapped/. Note that the browser view does have limitations with regard to the Wrapped presentation.

Tech Radar discovered an alternative method if Wrapped isn’t appearing for you. Go to the Spotify search bar, type in “spotify:datastories:wrapped”, and hit Search.

This advice won’t apply to most users, but if you only recently started using Spotify, you might not be eligible. Spotify confirmed, “The 2024 Wrapped personalized experience covers the music and podcasts you streamed from January 1st, 2024, to a few weeks prior to launch on December 4th, 2024.” You also must have streamed a minimum of 30 tracks, from five different artists, for at least 30 seconds each to meet the criteria.

Reinstall the app

Sometimes a hard reset can shift things in a better direction. Try uninstalling the app, deleting any unnecessary data, and reinstalling the latest version from the relevant app store. While you’ll have to sign in again, your personal data Spotify collected for Wrapped will not have been deleted by this process. So, if the reinstallation prompts Wrapped to appear, all your top tracks etc. will be intact.

Report your issue to Wrapped’s community feedback thread

As well as the updates posted on the official site, Wrapped has a community feedback thread where users can describe the issues they’re facing so Spotify’s developers can collate information and hopefully work on any needed fixes. If none of the fixes have worked, you may have to wait for an update. While you won’t get communicative technical support on the thread, Spotify set it up so it could act fast, so it’s worth reporting your specific troubles there.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy