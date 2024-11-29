A record-breaking $250 million video game adaptation loses the Netflix throne to a ‘brilliant, smart, and perfect’ Austrian Empress

Arcane has been so well received that it has become the unofficial redefinition of what audiences should expect from video game adaptations. But beyond the breathtaking animation and wildly complex characters, another factor behind Arcane’s greatness is its insane budget.

Recommended Videos

Nonetheless, the series is one of the greatest gifts gamers have received from Hollywood, and while the stats prove it, there’s an Austrian empress who has managed to courtesy her way to the top of Netflix’s global TV charts, knocking Jinx and Vi off the top spot.

Steampunk vs. Bavarian royalty

As usual, #TheEmpress was brilliant, smart, and perfect. The cinematography is still gorgeous, this show deserves all the praises. pic.twitter.com/0jdQdqOhTu — Laura 👑🇫🇷🇲🇬 (@LauraBrbt) November 23, 2024

Per FlixPatrol, Season 2 of Netflix’s The Empress is now comfortably seated atop the streamer’s global TV charts. It premiered on Nov. 22, two years after it was officially renewed. Unsurprisingly, the German historical drama is following in the footsteps of its debut season, receiving praise from fans for its “brilliant, smart, and perfect” season, as well as its cinematography and plot advancement.

Arcane, on the other hand, burst through with its second season on Nov. 9, three years after season 1 debuted to immense critical acclaim. Anticipation for season 2 was incredibly high, and was faced with the challenging task of maintaining the same momentum as the first season, despite having a considerably higher price tag.

The price of perfection

via Netflix

That’s right, although Riot Games itself refused to comment, an inside source told Variety that Arcane’s first season cost over $80 million, and the second season was above that by at least $20 million. An additional $60 million of Riot’s own money also went into promoting the first season. Altogether, Arcane just might be the most expensive animated series ever made, nearing about $250 million for its overall production, and that’s just for two seasons.

Thankfully, the budget increase seems to be paying off quite nicely. Preliminary numbers suggested the second season has largely sustained the audience engagement, with viewing hours remaining consistently strong at 60-70 million per week. And so, while there was a slight dip from the first season’s peak, the series might still have time to surpass the first season in the eyes of the viewers. Moreover, if anything, the series’ visual aesthetic and quality have also improved.

As for the alleged (over) cost, Riot’s co-founder Merrill Beck simply said: “We’re more than comfortable with the spend it took to deliver a show that was worthy of our players’ time.” He also added that despite the objectively small margins on the project, the company still had its eyes set on taking Hollywood by storm.

Arcane’s performance on Netflix’s global TV charts is not simply impressive as yet another momentarily successful Netflix series. In fact, it is the hallmark of a new dawn in entertainment. Not only do the captivating visuals and storytelling transcend traditional boundaries, they set a new standard for what animated shows can achieve. It is quite amazing how, years from now, animators will refer to Arcane’s release as the beginning of a new chapter in animated TV production– and hopefully with a cheaper budget.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy